11 Underrated Cartoon Characters We Low Key Had a Crush On

Keep your obvious crushes. Keep Prince Eric. Keep Princess Jasmine. Keep Hercules, Aladdin, Jessica Rabbit, and Ariel. John Smith, get your boring name and face outta here!
This is a list of the most underrated hotties. The low-key lovers. The ones with TRUE hearts of gold!
Jack juh-juh-jack, Jack juh-juh jack, Samurai Jack! Silent, honorable, resilient. A childhood role model with a body-ody-ody.
If you get a chance, check out this slightly NSFW rendering of the frog-turned-prince by artist David Kawena. Still recovering.