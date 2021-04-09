JoJo Siwa's Message to Young LGBTQ+ Fans Proves Why She's the Best

JoJo Siwa had some choice words for young LGBTQ+ kids who are growing up and still figuring out who they are, and they were inspiring AF!

During last night's 32nd annual GLAAD Media Awards, the 17-year-old dancer and Nickelodeon star (who recently labeled herself as pansexual after coming out as part of the LGBTQ+ community earlier this year), presented the Outstanding Children’s Programming award to HBO Max's The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo, and during her appearance, she had a special message for all the kids out there about how, at the end of the day, love is love — no matter who you are.

"If you want to fall in love with a girl, if you want to fall in love with a boy, if you want to fall in love with somebody who is a they, them or who is non-binary, that is incredible," she said. "Love is awesome. You can be in love with whoever you want to be in love with, and it should be celebrated."

As if that wasn't enough to make us stan, she also gave her girlfriend (whose name is Kylie) a special, and super cute, shoutout that made all of our hearts swell with pure joy and happiness!

"I have the best, most amazing, wonderful girlfriend in the entire world who makes me so, so, so happy," JoJo added. "That is all that matters."

The kids are doing alright!

Watch JoJo's full message during her appearance at the GLAAD Media Awards in the video below!