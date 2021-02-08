The First Pics of JoJo Siwa & Her GF Are Cute AF!

It's only February, but it's already been an awesome year so far for dancer, YouTuber, and Nickelodeon starlet JoJo Siwa!

After publicly coming out at the tail end of January in some now-viral social media posts on Twitter and TikTok, and after receiving a huge outpouring of support from her fans (both famous and non-famous), the 17-year-old has been cementing her status as the role model the next generation of LGBTQ+ kids needs in their lives!

During an interview with Jimmy Fallon last week, JoJo revealed that she was in a loving, relationship with her girlfriend, but she didn't say much else about who this girl was — until now, that is!

In a sweet AF Instagram post just ahead of this weekend's Valentine's Day holiday, JoJo revealed that her girlfriend's name is Kylie, and that the two have been in a relationship for a month now! (The two were best friends beforehand for over a year, according to JoJo herself.)

"After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th, 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my girlfriend," JoJo wrote in her sweet Insta post. "Since then I’ve been the happiest I have ever been! She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I get to call her mine! Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more every day!"

It's easy for the cynics in us to get jaded this time of year, but seeing an out, proud LGBTQ+ celeb like JoJo express love for her partner in such a public, open way suddenly makes us believe in love again, and we love to see it!