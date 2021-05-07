Aubrey Plaza Got Married & the Internet Is Spiraling

Many fans are struggling to collect themselves after hearing the news.

Aubrey Plaza just revealed that she married her longtime partner Jeff Baena.

The 36-year-old Happiest Season star shared the news casually on Instagram earlier today when she referred to Baena as "my darling husband," with People confirming the news with Plaza's representatives.

Baena has directed three projects Plaza has starred in, including The Little Hours, Life After Birth, and Joshy. While the two have been linked since 2011, their marriage came as a surprise for many fans, with many taking to Twitter to mourn the "loss."

While Plaza is married to a man, some fans did make it a point to point out that it doesn't make her any less bisexual.

Congratulations Aubrey and Jeff!