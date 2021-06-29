Christina Aguilera Speaks Out in Support of Britney Spears

Many celebrities have spoken out in support of Britney Spears following her June 23 statement to a judge requesting that she be released from her conservatorship, but perhaps none has been so impassioned as fellow pop star Christina Aguilera.

In a series of tweets on June 28, the “Beautiful” singer didn’t hold back with her feelings about Spears’ treatment — and how she deserves to be treated.

“These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through,” Aguilera began. “It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish."

“To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those ‘close’ to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable. The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly,” she wrote. “Every woman must have the right to her own body, her own reproductive system, her own privacy, her own space, her own healing and her own happiness.”

While Aguilera admits she’s not privy to everything being said and done behind closed doors — in what’s surely a very complicated situation — she shared from her heart how she feels about what’s been made public by the media.

“The conviction and desperation of [Britney’s] plea for freedom leads me to believe that this person I once knew has been living without compassion or decency from those in control. To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life,” Aguilera wrote, closing with a simple and powerful statement of support for the singer: “My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world.”

The two artists previously starred together on The Mickey Mouse Club in the early ’90s and shared the stage with Madonna at the 2003 MTV Awards, when both shared kisses with the “Like a Virgin” singer.