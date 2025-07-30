G Flip dishes on 4th wedding with Chrishell Stause: 'I'm very lucky to have her in my life' (exclusive)

Fourth time's the charm!
G Flip and Chrishell Stause are madly love and have no problem showing it off all the time.
After having gorgeous ceremonies in Las Vegas, Palm Springs, and Australia, the couple tied the knot yet again at a thrilling medieval castle wedding in Los Angeles.
Just a few days after exchanging their nuptials, G Flip opened on their spontaneous and romantic night exclusively with PRIDE.
"She's such an amazing and remarkable human being. I'm very lucky to have her in my life. I personally want to celebrate it every year, and she does as well! Next year, I know Chrishell wants to do a goth emo wedding, which would be very fun," G Flip teases.
As anti-LGBTQ+ legislation continues to pass all over the world, G Flip is using their platform as a nonbinary artist to show that queer love is still very much alive and well.
"We love each other so much! We're never going to stop letting that shine and be hushed by people who don't like our love or don't believe in same-sex marriage. We'll never let that dull our light."
With the musician's love tank full, they're now putting their energy into new music. Their upcoming record Dream Ride is about to drop, and G Flip will be hitting the road on a massive world tour to support the album.
"I'm pinching myself that I've got such a beautiful wife. I'm pinching myself that I'm getting to tour parts of the world. It's really the dream life! I did something, and I have made it so far."
Dream Ride comes out September 5. To see the full interview with G Flip, check out the video at the top of the page.