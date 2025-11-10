Chrishell Stause threatens to start slapping MAGA 'with a strap on'

Chrishell Stause is done with conservatives and their transphobia.

The Selling Sunset star threatened to slap people “with a strap on” yesterday in response to a comment about the anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment coming from her co-stars.

Stause was responding to a Thread where someone mentioned they had seen a TikTok comment claiming that Stause’s costars "Bre [Tiesi] and Emma [Hernan] and Mary [Bonnet] should bully Chrishell and G back into the closet and G back into she.”

Stause didn’t hold back with her response. “I’m just gonna start slapping people with a strap on,” she posted on Threads. "You don’t want me to be gay?? I will be ever GAYER. not today MAGATS.”