What your Mars sign secretly says about your kinks

In astrology, Mars is the planet of desire, pursuit, instinct, drive, and sex. Your Mars sign reveals a lot about your erotic language, turn-ons, and kinks.
Mars tells you how you want it (and what makes you want it in the first place).
Although your entire birth chart tells your full story around desire, sexuality, and kinks, your Mars sign is the headline.
(If you don’t know your Mars sign, visit astro.com and enter your birth info, to create a free birth chart).
Here’s a breakdown of what makes each Mars placement sizzle in bed.
MARS IN ARIES
Since this is Mars’ home turf, it feels free to be blunt, bold, and direct. People with Mars in Aries are turned on by the chase, the tension, and the conquest (Aries wants to win!). If it ends in a wrestling match and broken furniture, even better. Forgets pleasantries and planned-out foreplay checklist. Mars in Aries wants it fast, and right now.Yes, please: Quickies, spit, athletic sex, mutual domination.
MARS IN TAURUS
Taurus is all about the long game. When Mars is in this earthy sign, it wants to extend pleasure for as long as possible. Mars in Taurus likes to slowly sink into sex and take its time experiencing and savoring textures, sounds, flavors, and aromas.Yes, please: Edging, sensual massage, scented candles, silk blindfolds, whipped cream and chocolate syrup.
MARS IN GEMINI
This Mars wants novelty, verbal stimulation, and constant experimentation. Above all else, Mars in Gemini desires communication in sex, from raunchy sexting about what will happen later that night to describing how good every thrust feels. Silence is a complete buzzkill.
Yes, please: Dirty talk, sexting, roleplay, verbal dom/sub dynamics, switching mid-session, sexting that escalates over hours.
MARS IN CANCER
Cancer is a sign that values meaningful and emotional connection, but don’t mistake that for tame or vanilla. Mars in Cancer epitomizes nurturing dominance, emotional devotion, and erotic caregiving. Tenderness fires up the libido.Yes, please: Praise, eye contact, chest/nipple play, sensual restraint, service dynamics, gently being called “baby.”
MARS IN LEO
Mars in Leo loves to perform under the brightest spotlight possible. It wants to be seen, desired, and worshipped. This placement thrives on attention, reaction, and having its efforts and skills recognized. Pleasure isn’t expressed with subtlety; it’s all about loud moans and provocative grunts.Yes, please: Filmed sessions, mirrors, exhibitionism, costumes, praise kinks.
MARS IN VIRGO
Virgo is meticulous, detailed, and service-oriented, which makes this Mars placement tuned in, precise, and driven by function over flash. When it comes to sex, a tidy space, clear expectations, punctuality, and detailed instruction are at the top of the list.
Yes, please: Service roles, ritualized play, instruction kink, toys, routine-as-foreplay, immaculate hygiene. Show up on time and freshly showered.
MARS IN LIBRA
Mars in Libra likes to seduce and be seduced. This Mars wants subtle, flirty invitations, not a quick “Looking?” message. Mars in Libra doesn’t want to rip clothes off; it wants to slowly and sensually unbutton them. Spontaneous quickies don’t hit the spot, but aesthetic and curated environments with candles and room sprays work like magic.
Yes, please: Sensual aesthetics, switching, sensual foreplay toys, high thread-count sheets
MARS IN SCORPIO
When Mars is in Scorpio, it has one mission: obliterate. It craves that erotic space where power, pain, trust, and obsession come together. Subtle and restrained stands no chance here. The Mars in Scorpio motto: “If it doesn’t scare you a little, it’s not enough.”Yes, please: Primal domination, psychological kink, consensual choking, shibari.
MARS IN SAGITTARIUS
Sagittarius is the sign of big “yes, and!” energy. Sex is best for Mars in Sagittarius when it feels like an adventure: with lots of fun, laughter, discovery, and learning. Nothing kills their desire faster than routine and predictability.
Yes, please: Spontaneity, new positions, public play, a kink they’ve never tried before.
MARS IN CAPRICORN
Capricorn is often typecast as uptight, but Mars here is a power player. Mars in Capricorn is turned on by structure, hierarchy, and control. This applies to both sides of the coin: the dominant who knows the rules, or the sub who respects protocol and doesn’t challenge authority. Either way, Mars in Capricorn means business.Yes, please: Titles (Sir, Coach, Master), orgasm denial, authority kink, being earned or owned.
MARS IN AQUARIUS
Mars in Aquarius is the ultimate placement of novelty, experimentation, and curiosity. If it’s unconventional, Mars in Aquarius is interested. Group dynamics? Great! Tech-driven sex toys? Even better. This runs on intrigue, innovation, and newness.Yes, please: Breath play, electrostimulation, group scenes, tech gadget toys, watching you react to something new.
MARS IN PISCES
Pisces is the astrological sign associated with spirituality, magic, dreams, and fantasies. When Mars is here, it wants to dissolve into pleasure, merging bodies, breath, and emotion. Sex is best when it feels spiritual, slippery, and surreal.
Yes, please: erotic hypnosis, tantra, music during sex, surrender, foot play (Pisces rules the feet)
So, how can you best utilize instead of asking your next hookup “What’s your sign?” ask them: “What’s your Mars sign?”
Andy Bellatti is a professional astrologer who helps you discover your best self through smart insight and no-nonsense guidance. He runs Astrology with Andy and is available for private readings.