Glen Powell shows his cake by dropping his towel in sexy new film

Stause was responding to a Thread where someone mentioned they had seen a TikTok comment claiming that Stause’s costars "Bre [Tiesi] and Emma [Hernan] and Mary [Bonnet] should bully Chrishell and G back into the closet and G back into she.”

Stause didn’t hold back with her response. “I’m just gonna start slapping people with a strap on,” she posted on Threads. "You don’t want me to be gay?? I will be ever GAYER. not today MAGATS.”

Via Threads @chrishell.stause

This comes on the heels of Stause leaving Selling Sunset after nine seasons on the popular reality TV series, where she was the only queer cast member, and frequently had to defend her spouse, nonbinary musician G Flip, who uses they/them pronouns.

After season 9 dropped on Netflix, Stause admitted in an interview with Bustle that she’s leaving the show because she doesn’t “need the show financially” anymore and “it’s no longer good for my mental health.”

Stause has clashed with her castmates over homophobic and transphobic comments since coming out and announcing her relationship with G Flip during the 2022 Selling Sunset reunion special.

She criticized Marie-Lou Nurk for misgendering G Flip, confronted Nicole Young at the season 7 reunion about a time she responded positively to a homophobic Instagram comment, called out castmember Bre Tiesi for promoting a company called MAGA Bracelets, and clashed with Emma Hernan in the newest season, alleging that her boyfriend Blake Davis “compared being nonbinary to having a mental illness."

Stause and G Flip tied the knot in 2023, in a secret ceremony in Las Vegas, but since then have rewed their vows three times, sharing the photos with their fans.