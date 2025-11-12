Glen Powell shows his cake by dropping his towel in sexy new film

Everyone say thank you, Glen Powell!
After going viral for his steamy birthday pics last month, the sexy actor has the entire internet in a chokehold for his revealing scene in the new movie The Running Man.
The action film includes a scene where Powell is wearing just a towel, but it doesn't stay on for long. Powell's cake is on full display after the towel is ripped away, and fans naturally went berserk online.
Check out the highlights below and don't forget to watch The Running Man when it hits theaters this Friday!
