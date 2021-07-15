Willow Smith Might Be Dating R&B Singer Raveena & We're Screaming

Red Table Talk's Willow Smith and singer-songwriter Raveena just might be dating!

Raveena, a 26-year-old R&B singer-songwriter who has been open about her sexuality in her music, posted a "Summer of love dump" on Wednesday morning and when you click through the carousel, you can spot photos of the two together. One is just a selfie, while a second depicts a polaroid of the two cuddled up on a lawn chair, Raveena kissing Smith on the cheek and Smith grabbing Raveena's leg.

Now fans believe the two are dating!

Smith has also been open about her pansexuality with the public. Neither party has actually confirmed their possible relationship, but commentators are freaking out. "You and Willow make a cute couple," wrote one. A more excited fan wrote, "WILLOW SMITH????? ARE YOU???? DATING???? WILLOW???? bc I'll die." Other fans are simply holding out hope for a musical collaboration of some sort.

Who's to say what's in store but if they two are dating, talk about a power couple! Now excuse us while we brainstorm couple names? Wilveena? Rallow? Hmmm...