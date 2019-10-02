The Distracted Boyfriend Meme Got a Very Gay Happy Ending

One of our favorite memes of the decade has gotten a very gay update!

That viral stock image picturing a man whistling at a passerby while holding the hand of a very annoyed girl took 2017 by storm. Deemed the "distracted boyfriend" meme, the image was impossible to escape on the internet and iterations of it still pop up today.

Via more unearthed stock images of the actors in the photos, the story has received the "biggest plot twist of my generation," at least according to a now-viral tweet.

"The gays always win," said one commenter underneath the tweet, which at the time of publishing had over 120,000 likes.

"Why isn't this a movie?" chimed in another.

Scroll down to see the full story:

Now that's what we call a happy gay ending!