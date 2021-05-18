Is Regina George a Lesbian? Here's Why TikTok Thinks So

Wait...is Regina George a lesbian?

Mean Girls, the iconic 2004 comedy film that has defined a generation of memes, is getting a reexamination on social media app TikTok. User Lizzie McHigher poses a theoretical question for fans everywhere.

"Let's talk about Regina George" and how "queer panic is one of the driving plot forces of this film."

George is a little bit too on edge about the possibility of her former friend, Janice Ian, being a lesbian...

McHigher adds that "she doesn’t actually like any of the guys she dates." True again, both Aaron Samuels and Shane Oman seem to be more like pawns in her high school games rather than actual viable love interests.

And "you know how people have a tendency to project their problems outward and cause problems for everyone else until they reach a point where they finally come to accept themselves?"

Regina does talk a lot about lesbians for a heterosexual. McHigher specifically highlights George saying Ian's "dream come true, diving into a pile of girls," then juxtaposes that with the end of the film when George plays lacrosse and ends up underneath a big pile of girls.

Interesting...

McHigher does make some points with her theory. "In conclusion," she wraps up the video, "Regina George’s character arc can be summed up" with a tweet that reads, "When I was 7, I had a crush on a girl in my class and didn’t know how to deal with it. So, I wrote her a letter that just said: 'Get out of my school.'"

The video currently has over 215,000 likes and TikTok commenters seem to agree with McHigher.

"She literally has a book about all the girls in the school..." one commenter wrote.

"This whole thing kicks off because she was intrigued by Cady a bit too much," said another.

Our eyes have been opened, and we will run with this theory until we die.

What do you think? Is Regina George a lesbian?