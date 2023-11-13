All Rights reserved
These 41 Stars Came Out In 2023 (So Far)
Santiago Felipe/FilmMagic); Shutterstock; Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp; Shutterstock
Here are all the celebrities who’ve opened up and shared their authentic selves with the world, who’ve come out as part of the LGBTQ+ community, and who’ve officially become family in 2023!
Noah Schnapp
Noah Schnapp became a breakout star as the closeted Will Byers on Stranger Things. As it turns out, the young actor has one very important thing in common with his character: He’s gay, which he shared on TikTok in January.
The actor appeared happy and unconcerned during a TikTok video posted Thursday afternoon in which he mouthed along to a sound bite of a woman saying “You know what it never was? That serious.”
It was the perfect sound for his text overlay, which marked the first time the 18-year-old publicly acknowledged being gay.
“When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know,’” he wrote.
Lil Nas X
‘Montero’ singer Lil Nas X has been out as gay since 2019, however, he added a little twist to his sexual identity this year.It began with a tweet in January where the singer asked, “be [for real] would y’all be mad at me if i thought i was a little bisexual.” Many believed he was trolling the first time, but he followed it up with a second tweet saying, “that was my last time coming out the closet i promise,” seemingly confirming he was serious
\u201cbe fr would y\u2019all be mad at me if i thought i was a little bisexual\u201d— i am reading all that (@i am reading all that) 1673307925
Bella Ramsey
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
The Last of Us and Game of Thrones actor Bella Ramsey came out as gender fluid while chatting with The New York Times.
“I guess my gender has always been very fluid,” Ramsey revealed. “Someone would call me ‘she’ or ‘her’ and I wouldn’t think about it, but I knew that if someone called me ‘he’ it was a bit exciting.” Ramsey says she now chooses “nonbinary” on forms when given the opportunity.
When it comes to pronouns, Ramsey said she doesn’t really have a preference. “I’m very much just a person,” she said. “Being gendered isn’t something that I particularly like, but in terms of pronouns, I really couldn’t care less.”
Alexander Lincoln
Up-and-coming British actor Alexander Lincoln kicked off the year in the way we love best: by coming out! The Emmerdale and In From the Side star was discussing the latter film's queer plot when comments him to share his sexuality.
"I loved the movie and its actors are still very handsome but I still think that the actors are posing as gay but they are not," one person commented.
Lincoln took the time to respond. "Thanks so much – really appreciate it!!!! And no, I’m not straight.”
Curtis Hamilton
Actor Curtis Hamilton who starred as Aric in the hit series Insecure, came out this year in the most public way possible: as a cast member in MTV's reality series, The Real Friends of WeHo.
“I was super scared [to come out],” Hamilton said in an interview with TV Insider. “I hadn’t told people in close proximity in my life [about his sexuality]. One of my best friends found out on Twitter and was pissed. He just felt so bad that I didn’t tell him, but that’s just the life I’ve been living. For me to go on a reality show and open up to the world with something I’ve just been telling the people that know me the most about, it was really scary. But I just felt it was time. I’m still scared.”
Campbell Johnstone
Courtesy of Sky News
Former New Zealand rugby player Campbell Johnstone made history when he came out on January 30, becoming the first All Black player to do so.
Johnstone played in three international matches for the All Blacks — New Zealand’s national rugby union team — back in 2005. He told TVNZ on Monday that he had been “living a lie,” focused on his dream of playing for the team and believing his sexuality conflicted with his image of an All Black man as “manly, strong, possibly with a wife and kids.”
“If I can be the first All Black that comes out as gay and take away the pressure and stigma surrounding the issue it can actually help other people,” he said. “Then the public will know that there is one in amongst the All Blacks and it could be one of the final pieces in the puzzle sports-wise that gives everyone closure.”
Emerson Mancini
\u201cHello world\u2026\n\nI guess there isn\u2019t anything left to do but come out and say it: \n\nI\u2019m trans. \n\nI\u2019ve said some things about it:\nhttps://t.co/7JQ4rt3Pbh\n\nPlease call me Emerson, or Em if you like. I\u2019m swinging with he/they pronouns. \n\nBe kind to yourselves & good to each other \u270c\ufe0f\u201d— emerson mancini \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\u26a7\ufe0f (@emerson mancini \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\u26a7\ufe0f) 1665154566
Emerson Mancini, the Grammy-winning mastering engineer whose worked on Jon Batiste’s We Are, Lizzo’s Special, and Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers came out as trans in January.
“I’m trans, he wrote on Twitter. “Please call me Emerson, or Em if you like. I’m swinging with he/they pronouns. Be kind to yourselves & good to each other.”
He also shared his story with The Hollywood Reporter. He credited working on Lamar’s “Auntie Diaries” as the moment when he decided it was time to come out. This line, in particular, resonated: “My auntie is a man now/I think I’m old enough to understand now.”
“‘Auntie Diaries’ is a song that inspired me to come out in a loud way,” he revealed.
“I was like, ‘What? What’s happening? What is this?’ I ultimately had to stop and play the whole thing,” Mancini wrote. “I needed to know what this is about because I had just started taking testosterone a couple of months prior. The whole experience was really raw at the moment, and it was amazing to me.”
Jakub Janto
Boris Streubel - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images
Jakub Janto, a professional football player best known for playing for Sparta Prague and for the Czech Republic national team, came out on February 13 in a powerful video posted to his social media.
“Like everybody else, I have my strengths, I have my weaknesses. I have my family, I have my friends,” he began in the Twitter video. “I have a job, which I have been doing as best as I can for years with seriousness, professionalism, and passion.
“Like everybody else, I also want to live my life in freedom without fears, without prejudice, without violence, but with love. I am homosexual, and I no longer want to hide myself,” he continued.
The video ends with the caption: “This is not entertainment. The purpose of this video is to encourage others."
“https://t.co/PZNSAteOch”
Joe Tasker
YouTube star and CBBC’s Saturday Mash-Up Live! presenter Joe Tasker opened up about his sexuality and introduced the world to his boyfriend on February 12.
Tasker has long kept his personal life private, so being this open has proven to be a very nerve-wracking experience, sharing that his “heart has left [his] chest”.
“This is the biggest video I will probably ever release,” he begins. “This is it… right… I’ve always kept anything personal, anything private, anything like that, just offline. Just because I enjoy my offline life.
“I’ve never really opened up so this will be my first and maybe only time opening up. This is a video that I have always thought about in the back of my head since I uploaded my first-ever video. It was a conscious decision — or subconscious — I don't know it's in there somewhere, there's a lot of stuff going on up there. This being the biggest thing that I’ve always put in the back of my mind, it’s going to come up at some point.
“I’m gay. So there we go. That’s the first bit done.”
He also confessed he had a boyfriend of four years, fellow YouTuber Jack Biggs.
Alison Brie
Alison Brie broke the internet on February 17 when she casually came out as bisexual during a "Reads Thirst Tweets" segment for Buzzfeed.
Alison first read the Tweet, “Listen I am bisexual for a reason and that reason is strictly to be used in a threesome by dave franco and alison brie.” To which she responded with an eyebrow-raising reply “That’s also why I’m bisexual,” she said, after high-fiving her husband.
“You’ve been waiting for this tweet, from someone who you don’t know who they are or what they look like?” Franco asked.
“Yeah,” Brie replied.
While some on the internet took the admission as a joke others are convinced she means it.
Anderson Comas
@andersoncomas10/Instagram
Anderson Comas, a minor league player who is part of the Chicago White Sox organization took to social media on February 19 to share his true authentic self with the world.
In a post on Instagram Comas began, “Disclaimer: if you’re homophobic this post is [maybe] not for you or [maybe] yes so you can see we all [matter] and we all are the same.” He continued sharing that this would be his “most personal” post ever.
"I’m proudly and happily part of the LGTBQ+ community. I’m also a human with a great soul, I’m respectful, I’m a lover, I love my family and friends and that’s what really matters,” Comas continued.
“I enjoy my work a lot, being a professional baseball player is the best thing that happened to me so I just wanna say something to those people that says that gay people can not be someone in this life, well look at me I’m Gay and I’m a professional athlete so that didn’t [stop] me [from making] my dreams come true, I’m doing this cause I wanna be an inspiration for those like me out there fitting for their dreams, please don’t listen to those stupid things that people say about us, fight for your dreams, believe in yourself and go for it,” Comas concluded.
Bretman Rock
Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock
In a video posted on February 25 by the Zach Sang show, Bretman Rock opened up about his nonbinary gender identity. When the host asked Rock about his pronouns Rock spelled it out. “I go by all the pronouns,” they said. “I don’t go strictly by ‘they/them.’ I go by all of them. Because I also am nonbinary, not because of like— this is the one thing that I’m not for clout about.”
Rock has frequently bucked gender norms on social media and through their general aesthetic, and had previously spoken briefly about nonbinary identities with Demi Lovato in 2021, saying that they feel they have “two souls” made up of both a masculine and a feminine side.
They went on to explain how his language (Rock also speaks Ilocano), has played a role in shaping his identity. “We don’t really have a ‘he’ or ‘she,'” they explained. “So I feel like, in a way, I’ve always been nonbinary, and even down to, when I was a kid, my grandma would always introduce me to all her friends, and call me like, this is my handsome and beautiful grandson,” they said. “So she would always like, associate me with both feminine and masculine words. So I feel like I’ve always been nonbinary, to be honest.”
Diplo
In the March 13 episode of Emily Ratajkowski's podcastHigh Low Diplo opened up about his sexuality a bit, and his past same-sex sexual experiences.
“We should talk about what you said to me last night, which is that you’re a little gay,” she said the host.
“I think the best answer I have is I’m not not gay. There are a couple guys … I could date, life partner-wise.” Diplo shared that he’s more of a vibe guy, rather than focusing on someone’s gender. “The temperature of our culture has changed” with men being more “fluid,” he explained. “[When I was young], you had gay kids at school and gay cousins or whatever, but it was different than it is now. I thought it was, like, weird to be gay.”
“I’m sure I’ve gotten a blow job from a guy before. … For sure. 100 [percent], yeah,” shared Diplo. Adding that he isn’t “aroused by men that much.” When Ratajowski pressed for more details, the DJ clarified. “I’ve gotten a lot of blow jobs, but I don’t know,” he said. “I mean, getting a blow job is not that gay, I think.”
Jeff Molina
Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC
UFC fighter Jeff Molina has come out as bisexual in March, sharing his story on Twitter, after he was outted by a linked video of him having oral sex with a man appeared online.
A long-time ally of the LGBTQ+ community, who clapped back hard on critics who were upset that he wore Pride-themed clothing during a match last June, Molina took to Twitter to share his full truth.
"Not the way I wanted to do this but the chance to do it when I was ready was taken from me.
I’ve tried to keep my dating life private from social media. I’ve dated girls my whole life and suppressed feelings I had throughout high school being on the wrestling team, throughout college pursuing MMA, and even after making part of the dream happen and getting into the UFC.
I’m a pretty masculine dude and that bro-y banter and sus sense of humor has always been how I am. The thought of my buddies, teammates, and ppl I look up to looking at me different let alone treating me different for something I can’t control was something I couldn’t fathom.
In a sport like this where a majority of the fans being the homophobic c**ks*ckers they are I didn’t see myself doing this during this part of my career. I wanted to be known for my skills and what I’ve dedicated the last 11 years of my life to not and not the “bi ufc fighter” that I’m sure would just be translated to “gay UFC fighter”
To the awful disturbed person that decided to post this ishh I hope it was worth it.
At the end of the day I know my character, morals, and who I am as a person. As much as I’m getting hated/sh*tted on I’m getting an equal amount of support & it means a f*ck ton."
While being forcibly outed is never OK, we're rooting for Molina in and out of the octagon.
Mo’Nique
Courtesy of Netflix
Mo'Nique, finally got her own Netflix special, My Name Is Mo'NIque, and she used that long-awaited, and long-deserved platform to open up about being bisexual.
The comedian told the crowd how she came out to her husband. “I said, ‘Daddy, I want to be with another woman sexually.’ And he looked at me, so beautifully and so patient and so loving, and he said, ‘B**ch, me too!’”
But Mo'Nique did want to make it clear that she's not a lesbian.
“Wait a minute, b**ch. Are you a motherf**kin’ d**e?” she asks herself.
“No I’m not — all the way,” she explained. “But when you’re born with that, there’s absolutely nothing you can do about it. Nothing. And please understand that I tried.”‘
She goes on to share how she tried to hide and change her orientation by sleeping with men, but she's glad she can be open about it now. Mo'Nique also shares one of the reasons why she didn't come out for a long time (her grandmother) and tells the story of her Uncle Tina, her trans relative that her grandmother just could not accept — and she was afraid her grandmother would be disappointed in her.
Mo'Nique also sends some love to the younger generations of queer folks. "You babies in the LGBTQ community,” she says, “I want y’all to hear me. I respect every-motherf**kin’-body in here free enough to be their godd**n selves.”
Richard Armitage
Shutterstock
After years of speculation, Obsession star Richard Armitage came out in the most casual way. In a new interview with The Standard, the 51-year-old British actor opened up about the show's steamy sex scenes that required an intimacy coordinator — and conversations with the stars' respective partners. That was the moment when he casually mentioned his male partner.
“We did talk about it," he said. "I reassured him that it was all going to be fine, and we were being well looked after. Charlie [Murphy] and I have met each other’s partners and gone for dinner."
Armitage has long elected to keep his private life private, having hinted but not outright come out in the past. But were thrilled he finally felt like the time was right to open up a little bit more.
Alberto Lejárraga
\u201cMuchas gracias por estar siempre a mi lado, en las buenas y en las no tan buenas! Esta vez nos toc\u00f3 vivir lo bonito de esto! GRACIAS \u2764\ufe0f \u2764\ufe0f\u201d— Alberto Lej\u00e1rraga (@Alberto Lej\u00e1rraga) 1682418625
Not only did Spanish footballer Alberto Lejárraga come out to the world on April 25 — delighting sports fans everywhere — he shared a photo of his adorable boyfriend, too!
Lejárraga plays for the Marbella Fútbol Club. Following his team’s promotion to Spain’s fourth-tier league on Tuesday, Lejárraga shared photos of his friends and family, including one where he's kissing his unnamed boyfriend.
He wrote his thanks in Spanish.
“Thank you so much for always being by my side, during the good and the bad," the text translates to. "Now it’s our turn to live it up. Thanks!" He concluded the post with two red heart emojis.
Chloe Veitch
Reality star Chloe Veitch first came into the spotlight while starring in a series of steamy reality series including, Too Hot To Handle, The Circle, Celebrity Ghost Trip, Celebrity Hunted, Eating With My Ex, and Perfect Match.
But now she's ready to share her full reality!
On April 30, while promoting her newest show The Big Celebrity Detox, Veitch came out to The Sun. “I realized, ‘This is what’s bothering you,’” she explained. “‘You’re bisexual and you haven’t told anyone.’”
Veitch added, “I’ve definitely been battling it, to be honest. I mean, being in and out of little flings with girls. I felt like it was my dirty little secret, so it has taken the weight off my shoulders.”
“At the end of the day, if I’m happy, that’s all that matters,” Veitch said in the interview. “I’m itching to go out there and date both guys and girls. It’s really exciting.”
Yung Miami
Rapper Yung Miami not only came out as being bisexual while guesting on Revolt’s The Jason Lee Show she dished on who she wants to "smash."
When shown a photo of rapper Megan Thee Stallion, she didn't hold back. “Imma smash all day and tomorrow. Megan just give me, like… she really can, like, take me up and throw [me] down,” she gushed.
When Lee asked if she was bisexual, she admitted, “Yeah, I always say that, I really do like girls, [but] I won’t be in a relationship with a girl.” Also sharing that “sexually, I have been with a woman before,” she said candidly. “I love it.”
And we love it for you!
Josh Seiter
Former Bachelorette contestant Josh Seiter opened up about his identity just in time for Pride Month! The reality TV personality first appeared in the 11th season of The Bachelorette, although he was eliminated in week one. He’s continued orbiting the reality TV space thanks to his relationships with women from 90 Day Fiancé and Love After Lockup.
But now he’s found a new romance in a fellow exotic dancer by the name of David. Seiter told TV Shows Ace that he and David have been seeing each other on and off since November of last year, and that he’s “excited to finally be in a healthy relationship” after “a lot of disastrous relationships with women.”
The reality star & and exotic dancer opened up to Instinct magazine about his bisexual identity (Seiter previously identified as pansexual). “I believe my upbringing, in the homeschooled Christian niche that we were brought up in, stayed with me, both consciously and unconsciously, for years after leaving home for college,” he said. “I always knew as an early teen I was different sexually, I just don’t think I had the vocabulary to articulate what the difference was.”
“In the distant past, what people might think of my attraction to men and women definitely played an operative role in keeping me silenced about my identity, but those concerns don’t bother me now,” he added.
Later in June, Seiter shared another exciting update, that he is engaged to a fellow exotic dancer. Mazel Tov!
Josh Kiszka
Shutterstock
Greta Van Fleet frontman Josh Kiszka opened up about his sexuality in a powerful and moving post on Instagram on June 20, sharing that he is gay and has been in an eight-year relationship with his same-sex partner.
The singer spoke about why now is the time for him to share his truth publicly because of the rising tide of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation being proposed and passed in his home state. “Where I’ve settled a home in Tennessee, legislators are proposing bills that threaten the freedom of love,” began Kiszka. “It’s imperative that I speak my truth for not only myself, but in hopes to change hearts, minds, and laws in Tennessee and beyond.”
“These issues are especially close to my heart as I’ve been in a loving, same-sex relationship with my partner for the past 8 years,” Kiszka shared. “Those close to me are well aware, but it’s important to me to share publicly.”
“The LGBTQ+ community is a cultural pillar, constantly championing positivity and acceptance through art, music, literature, film, and most importantly, legislation,” wrote Kiszka, who closed with a powerful message of hope for the future. “The greatest mortal gift of all is our capacity to love and as we travel through time, may our greater understanding of the matter around and within us teach us to love ever deeper,” he concluded.
Lauv
On June 25 singer-songwriter Lauv (aka Ari Staprans Leff)seemingly came out as queer on TikTok. In the post Lauv can be seen in closeup, riding in a car, appearing to mull something over. The onscreen caption reads, "when ur dating a girl but ur also a lil bit into men."
He elaborated further in the caption, writing, "Does it have to be that big of a deal? i havent done much aside from kiss so tbh don’t wannna jump the gun but tbh i feel things and i dont wanna pretend i dont. :)"
@lauvsongs
Does it have to be that big of a deal? i havent done much aside from kiss so tbh don’t wannna jump the gun but tbh i feel things and i dont wanna pretend i dont. :)
Lauv is best known for his breakout hit song "I Like Me Better" as well as his collaboration "I'm So Tired..." with Troye Sivan, as well as writing songs for fellow artists including "Boys" by Charli XCX and "No Promises" by Cheat Codes and Demi Lovato.
Miss Benny
After previously identifying as queer Miss Benny came out in Timeon June 26 as trans. In the piece Miss Benny shared that she had privately living as woman for the last few years. "I’m a proud person, but admittedly it’s still a bit daunting to say those words publicly," she wrote. "To list the reasons why could sway 'heavy,' and even 'depressing as hell,' so in an effort to keep it light and tight… let’s just say I’m one of those girls who grew up in a religious Texas household where queerness was totally not the vibe.
The journey for the actor to come out was long, but she credits the other brave trans men and women who came before her for helping her to come out, and to hopefully do the same for others.
"I credit transgender actors, artists, and personalities like Elliot Page, Gigi Goode, Isis King, Dylan Mulvaney, Michaela Jae Rodrigeuz, Kim Petras, Chiquitita, Tommy Dorfman, Josie Totah, the cast of Veneno, the cast of Rupaul’s Drag Race, and so many more for showing me through the years what trans excellence and celebration can look like. And I hope to contribute the same," she concluded.
Taylor Armstrong
Andrew Eccles/Bravo
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills turned Real Housewives of Orange County star Taylor Armstrong opened up to her castmates about being bisexual during the third episode of season 17.
Armstrong who is appearing as a "friend of" on the season and joined the cast for a trip to Montana. Armstrong was asked by cast member Jennifer Pendantri if she was bisexual, to which Armstrong joked “Now are you nervous about me being in the bunkhouse with you?”
Armstrong went on to share that before she was married to her late husband Russell Armstrong she had been in a 5-year relationship with a woman.
In her confessional Armstrong elaborated. "Most people are surprised to find out that I'm bisexual probably just because of stereotypes,” she said. “I mean it's not something I broadcast, but I'm open to all people who have great souls that you can love."
Nicola Porcella
Nicola Porcella is a former professional soccer player and actor who in recent years has built up his resume in reality TV. He's competed on shows like Todo Por Amor and Esto Es Guerra, and more. Porcella went on to join the cast of La Casa de los Famosos México in 2023, which is the Mexican edition of Celebrity Big Brother.
While competing on La Casa de los Famosos México, Porcella had an emotional conversation with his fellow cast members and revealed that he is pansexual. He was immediately embraced by his costars Apio Quijano (who is bisexual) and Wendy Guevara (who is trans), making this coming-out moment even more special.
Kris Tyson
Mr. Beast collaborator Kris Tyson came out as trans during an interview with YouTuber Antony Padilla on July 21. “Six, seven, eight months ago my hair started growing out, all these kinds of things. I wasn’t quite sure exactly who I was yet, but I knew I was not cisgender,” Tyson said. “I needed the freedom to express myself and figure out who I was.”
“I literally had people within the first couple of months of me coming out to friends and my therapist … they were like you’re talking so much more, and you just seem so much more present in the conversation.“I was noticing that myself too,” Tyson continued. “I would get done with conversations and be like ‘why does my jaw hurt so bad?’ Oh, I was talking and smiling – I haven’t done that in a while.”
Kevin Maxen
Kevin Maxen made sports history when he came out as gay on July 21. Maxen is an associate strength coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and in coming out he became the first male coach in the NFL to come out publicly as gay.
Speaking with Out Sports Maxen explained why now was the time to share his truth. “I don’t want to feel like I have to think about it anymore,” he explained. “I don’t want to feel like I have to lie about who I am seeing, or why I am living with someone else."
Adding, “I want to be vocal in support of people living how they want to live, but I also want to just live and not feel fear about how people will react.”
Maxen who has been in a two-year relationship with his boyfriend, Nick, opened up about how the support of his family, friends, and partner impacted his decision to come out. “It wasn’t until recently – and with the immense love and support of my family, my friends, colleagues and peers, and the courage and sacrifice from my partner – that I realized I have the right and responsibility to love and be loved, and that maybe sharing this will hopefully give someone else the strength to accept their own life and take control of their own story.”
Shinjiro Atae
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
J-pop star Shinjiro Atae made history when he came out as gay during a fan event in July, to first silence then cheers from the crowd.
The former AAA singer had taken a break from performing before he shared this news. Fans had gathered in a Tokyo venue to hear Ate discuss “the challenge of my life.”
“I respect you and believe you deserve to hear this directly from me,” he read from a prepared letter “For years, I struggled to accept a part of myself. But now, after all, I have been through, I finally have the courage to open up to you about something. I am a gay man.”
Atae shared that he hopes that sharing his truth will help other queer people in Japan. “I don’t want people to struggle like me,” he said.
Adore Delano
Drag Race fave Adore Delano got real and raw in a powerful video on Instagram on July 26 about her trans identity and her future plans for transition.
“There’s no way to start this video or this announcement or whatever without being awkward as hell,” she began, explaining that it was time to share her story because there has been a lot of talk recently about her appearance, body, and gender.
“I wanted to let everybody know that I am transitioning,” she said. “I kept it really kind of hush hush the first three months, because I wanted to go through kind of like the beginning stages of puberty privately,” she said. “But I’ve found that it’s been very enlightening, and has made me probably the happiest I’ve ever been in my adult life.”
Adore closed out the video by talking about her plans for the future and how people can expect to see her appearance to continue to change — and with a powerful message of pride. “I am transgender, my pronouns moving from me not wanting to like offend anybody and be like, you can call me whatever you want. No, I’m taking the goddamn chariot right now. I’m going by she/her.
Flyysoulja
TikTok star Flyysoulja came out in late July on TikTok following a viral video. that featured him kissing his twin brother, Kodiyakredd. Together the brothers make up the rap duo The Island Boys.
In the video, Flyysoulja shared “I’m a top, never a bottom. I’m like that, for real. You gotta support me because you feel me. I like men, and it is what it is. But I’m a top at the end of the day, that’s just what’s going on.”
Rowan Jetté
Canadian author and activist Rowan Jetté, came out as trans in a powerful post on Twitter. Jetté is best known for his memoir Love Lives Here, which has been described as a story of “acceptance” and features his experience of having both his child and his spouse come out as trans within a year of each other.
Now his second memoir, One Sunny Afternoon: A Memoir of Trauma and Healing, is set to arrive on bookshelves, and the author said he intended to come out as a trans man following its publication but that continuing to use his dead name in public would have been too painful, so instead he shared his truth with the world now.
"I’ve known this is who I am for a long time, but I had to work up the courage to say it out loud,” he wrote in the post. “It took months of introspection, therapy, long chats with loved ones, plenty of tears and pushing through a lot of fear and denial to get here but am glad I’m here.”
“Not living authentically is a heavy load to carry,” he said. “Today is the first day of the rest of my life. I get to live as Rowan forever now. I don’t exactly know how that’s going to feel, but I can only imagine it will be a whole lot better than how I’ve been feeling up until now.”
Gabby Windey
Bachelor Nation had plenty to celebrate on August 2 when former participant Gabby Windey shared with the world that she was officially a "girl's girl" in a post that not only served as her coming out, but introduced the world to her girlfriend, comedian and TV writer Robby Hoffman.
In her Instagram story she elaborated further. “Lots to say honestly, and it’s hard to get it out all right now,” she explained in the video. “But I know everyone’s been really curious about who I’m dating. You know I love to stir the pot and tease, but I did want to wait until I was ready.”
This is a larger conversation because I’m dating a girl. It’s been honestly, truly the best experience over these last three months. I’ve been in a relationship [that] I feel like I’ve never had before. I wanted to tell you guys because I always just want to live my life honestly and have you all along with me.”
Tomás González
Chilean artistic gymnast Tomás González became the latest in a long line of athletes who have come out recently, when he shared with the world on August 2 that he is gay, in his autobiography.
“I guess it’s not a topic anymore, but yes, I’m gay,” he said in an interview with the Spanish website El Desconcierto, as reported by Queerty. “If it’s about making it public, I prefer to do it in this book.”
González, who is now 36, said he realized he was gay when he was in his 20s, but admitted it took him a long time to come to terms with his sexuality and be willing to speak about it publicly.
“I cried a lot those days,” he said. “I was in the process of coming to terms with myself as a homosexual and I felt that a part of me was dying, too.”
After years of hiding his sexuality, González began to feel like he was being crushed under the weight of his secret.
“After London [2012 Olympic Games], I said, ‘I can’t take it anymore, it’s doing me harm, I’ve gotten this far with him, but I’m not enjoying gymnastics or my accomplishments,” he wrote in his book.
While the process of coming out may have been difficult for González, he’s glad to see that things seem to be changing for younger generations.
“In the end, one grows up in a normal hetero society that still conditions you,” he said. “Today I am glad that things are normalizing. In this sense, one still sees the new generations as much more determined, perhaps they do not have this burden of religions that have greatly influenced society.”
Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp
At 51 years old, Wayne Brady is being honest about his sexuality.
In a new interview with People, on August 7, the TV host is coming out to the world as pansexual.
"In doing my research, both with myself and just with the world, I couldn't say if I was bisexual, because I had to really see what that was, especially because I really have not gotten a chance to act on anything. So, I came to pansexual because — and I know that I'm completely messing up the dictionary meaning — but to me, pan means being able to be attracted to anyone who identifies as gay, straight, bi, transsexual or non-binary. Being able to be attracted across the board. And, I think, at least for me for right now, that is the proper place," he says.
Before he made this announcement, Brady came out to his ex-wife and daughter. The star admits to being attracted to men in the past, but he's never dated a man.
"I've also been attracted to certain men in my life, but I've always pushed that aside because of how I was raised, and because I live in today's world, and it's scary as s***," he adds.
Grant Coulson
Geordie Shore star Grant Coulson made a name for himself on the steamy and salacious reality show as ladies' man, so fans were surprised (and delighted) when the 31-year-old reality star came out in The Sun earlier this month.
“I think now I just feel more comfortable with who I am. For years I hid the real me and now I am finally happy, I feel like everyone needs to know the real me. I feel like I have been hiding myself for such a long period of time, it just a bit of a weight lifted off my shoulders. I think I have known for years but more people are more open to it now. It’s not the 1800s, no one's really bothered anymore,” he told the publication.
He had remained closeted because he feared being out would ruin his chances on reality TV.
“When I was doing TV shows I didn't want anyone to know back then because I feel like it would have ruined the opportunity,” he explained.
“It was a bit like you were in a character because on Geordie Shore, you are around these alpha males who go out every night pulling lasses basically.
“And that's the kind of people they wanted on the show at the time, yeah. So I had to go along with that, it wasn’t who I was but for so long I had to pretend to be that kind of thing.”
Not only was Coulson ready to share his truth with the world but he also shared that he had found love with his boyfriend Scott, who he had hopes of marrying one day. Sadly those plans came to an end when just days later he discovered that Scott had been unfaithful.
“Grant has been left devastated by this,” a source told The Mirror. “He was out supporting his brother DJ’ing and was told Scott had kissed a woman. He’s seen pictures of it and can’t believe it just days after they went public.”
Paulie Calafiore
Paulie Calafiore is officially family.
The Challenge: USA star first hinted that he identifies as bisexual during an episode of the show, before his emotional elimination in episode three.
“I came through athletics, so that forced me to repress who I was, sexually,” he shared with his co-star Tori Deal. “I didn’t know if I was attracted to women, attracted to men, or if it was just like an energy thing. I’d be like, ‘I need to prove that I’m the most alpha human in the world.’”Following the episode, he took to X (formerly Twitter) to elaborate further. “Returning to The Challenge was an unexpected rollercoaster in many ways,” he wrote. “I didn’t expect to leave so early, for starters (lol) - but even better, I didn’t expect to make so many friends, repair relationships and reveal such personal attributes about who I am and my sexuality.”
Finally, Calafiore confirmed that he identifies as bisexual during an interview with GLAAD’s Anthony Allen Ramos on August 18. “I am bisexual,” he shared. “I feel good about finally being able to talk about this.”
Kassy Castillo
Kassy Castillo came out as bi during episode 31 of Love Island USA season 5. What started as a love triangle between Castillo and castmates Johnnie Garcia and Leonardo Dionicio surprisingly took on a new queer shape when the two admitted they had feelings for one another and ended things with Dionicio to be together instead.
While Garcia was already out before coming into the show, this moment served as Castillo's coming out moment. It was equal parts sweet and steamy and we are rooting for the girlies to win the whole thing!
Ncuti Gatwa
The Dr. Who, Barbie, and Sex Education star officially came out as queer during an interview withElle UK on August 30 in the most casual way.
Rather than making a coming out statement Ncuti who previously has avoided making his private life public recalled a moving incident that happened years ago at Pride.
“I remember being at Manchester Pride, going through the streets with all my boys, shaking my cha-chas, living it up when I saw this woman who looked exactly like my auntie,” Gatwa remembered. “We were holding hands, and she said to me, ‘I don’t really know why I’m here. I’m just here.’ I told her, ‘Honey, you don’t need to know. You absolutely. Do not. Need. To. Know. You’re here. Be proud of who you are.’”
“I had never met another queer Rwandan person before,” Gatwa recalled. “I thought I was the only one in the world.”
We are so delighted that Gatwa is officially out and member of our rainbow family.
Jade Jolie
Jade Jolie who brought her drag to the world first on season five of RuPaul’s Drag Race and then season four of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula is making news again today. This time she’s opening about who she really is underneath all the glamor and filth. Jade has came out as trans on X (formerly) Twitter on October 8.
“Deciding to choose myself and move forward with my transition,” she wrote on the social media platform. It’s a beautiful thing every time someone loves themselves enough to embrace their truth. Congratulations Jade! Go get her.
Sufjan Stevens
Christian Bertrand/Shutterstock
Singer-songwriter Sufjan Stevens came out on October 6 in an Instagram post announcing the release of his new album Javelin, which explained the inspiration behind the new album. Stevens shared that the new project was inspired by the death of his partner Evans Richardson earlier this year.
“This album is dedicated to the light of my life, my beloved partner and best friend Evans Richardson, who passed away in April,” the “Mystery of Love” singer wrote on Instagram. “He was an absolute gem of a person, full of life, love, laughter, curiosity, integrity, and joy. He was one of those rare and beautiful ones you find only once in a lifetime—precious, impeccable, and absolutely exceptional in every way.”
“I know relationships can be very difficult sometimes, but it’s always worth it to put in the hard work and care for the ones you love, especially the beautiful ones, who are few and far between,” he continued. “If you happen to find that kind of love, hold it close, hold it tight, savor it, tend to it, and give it everything you’ve got, especially in times of trouble.”
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish opened up about her attraction to women and her fans are singing!
The singer turned heads late last week when she posted a selfie with an Instagram filter over her face reading “Gay & Tired.” This was just one of a number of instances where she has signaled to fans via social media that she’s not-so-straight, previously alluding to being “fruity,” talking about having crushes on Sarah Michelle Gellar and Maya Hawke, and writing “i love girls” on an Instagram post.
But it was her interview with Variety that really has fans feeling that she's part of our fam. While she doesn’t slap a new label on herself, but she was a little more forthcoming about her attractions.
“I’ve never really felt like I could relate to girls very well,” she said. “I love them so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real.”
Clarifying further, she added that she has “deep connections with women,” citing friends and family, before taking it another step.
“I’m physically attracted to them,” she added. “But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence.”