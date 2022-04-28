Billie Eilish Reveals Childhood Crush on Buffy, Sarah Michelle Gellar Responds Perfectly

Billie Eilish is opening up about her childhood celebrity crush, and it’s way too relatable!

Answering fan questions on Instagram, the “Bad Guy” singer responded to someone inquiring about who she was into growing up with nothing more than a photo of everyone’s favorite cheerleader-turned-vampire-slayer, Buffy herself.

While that would have been cute enough, what was even more adorable was that Sarah Michelle Gellar saw Billie’s confession and excitedly reposted it to her own Instagram, writing, “I’m dead. That’s all. I’m not a child anymore, but I totally have a crush on @biliieeilish.”

Fans of both excellent ladies were super into the mutual appreciation, and they weren’t the only ones chiming in.

“Valid! And, a wee bit Jellie,” Gellar’s former co-star, Charisma Carpenter, commented on the post.

Actor Jordan Fisher also chimed in with a confession that Sarah was one of his childhood crushes as well.

Keeping the love going, Billie later reposted Gellar’s post to her stories, writing only “um oh my god.”

It seems like the only logical next step is for Billie to do covers of all the songs from Buffy’s musical episode, “Once More With Feeling,” in her own style. The crossover potential is right there!