Model Tess Holliday Comes Out As Pansexual

Just because Pride Month is over doesn't mean it's really over. Plus-size model Tess Holliday is the latest to open up about her sexuality in this month's issue of Nylon Magazine.
Fat bodies on magazine covers is my forever mood!! I’m so grateful to be on @nylonmag July Cover & I’m gonna share photos & videos from my shoot all week long! Why? Because my birthday is in 3 days AND all I want for my birthday other than cake, presents, & adoration (JK) is for YOU to know that fat bodies are sexy. We are worthy, we deserve love, & whatever else you can dream... ok?! @lindseybyrnes #effyourbeautystandards
Holliday shares the story of a conversation she had with a man on a Puerto Vallarta beach that felt like an epiphany.
"Are you bi?" the man asked.
"Thank you so much for asking," Holliday replied. "I've been thinking a lot about my relationship to my own queerness, and I think the word pansexual speaks to me more than bi does."
He grinned, "Thank you for telling me about that, but actually, I said, 'Are you buying?'"
The 33-year-old says the realization has helped her life slide into place. Holliday previously identified as bi.
"I feel like a lot of stuff in my life now makes sense. A lot of the things that I felt when I was younger make sense. A lot of the relationships that I had make sense," she explained. "I definitely have a sense of relief. I can connect with people on a more intimate level than I was before, because I don't have to pretend to be someone I'm not."
Holliday is married to a man, but continued to say she would be open to a romantic relationship with a woman. "I might not know, like, what to do," she smiled, "but I feel like I'd figure it out."
