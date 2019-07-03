Model Tess Holliday Comes Out As Pansexual

"I've been thinking a lot about my relationship to my own queerness..." began the 33-year-old.

Just because Pride Month is over doesn't mean it's really over. Plus-size model Tess Holliday is the latest to open up about her sexuality in this month's issue of Nylon Magazine.

Holliday shares the story of a conversation she had with a man on a Puerto Vallarta beach that felt like an epiphany.

"Are you bi?" the man asked.

"Thank you so much for asking," Holliday replied. "I've been thinking a lot about my relationship to my own queerness, and I think the word pansexual speaks to me more than bi does."

He grinned, "Thank you for telling me about that, but actually, I said, 'Are you buying?'"

The 33-year-old says the realization has helped her life slide into place. Holliday previously identified as bi.

"I feel like a lot of stuff in my life now makes sense. A lot of the things that I felt when I was younger make sense. A lot of the relationships that I had make sense," she explained. "I definitely have a sense of relief. I can connect with people on a more intimate level than I was before, because I don't have to pretend to be someone I'm not."

Holliday is married to a man, but continued to say she would be open to a romantic relationship with a woman. "I might not know, like, what to do," she smiled, "but I feel like I'd figure it out."