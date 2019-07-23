These Professional Wrestlers are Dating and It's Cute AF

Two pro-wrestlers have just gone public about their relationship and it’s pretty freakin’ adorable.

Impact star Kiera Hogan took to social media on Saturday to share with the world that she has been dating Diamante, who also worked with Impact up until earlier this year.

“When I’m with you, I act different. In a good way,” Hogan wrote. “I smile more and I laugh more. I don’t have to pretend everything is ok when it’s really not.”

“With you I’m happy. What I have with you, I don’t want that with anyone else.”

Hogan came out publicly only a few weeks ago, sharing a heartfelt message about how much she had struggled to be accepted for who she is while growing up.

“I’ve always hidden parts of myself because I was scared of how it would be taken or if I would be ridiculed and shamed for it,” she wrote at the end of Pride month. “I finally found my voice and faced my fear to just be accepting of me.”

And her fellow wrestlers seem more than happy to accept her, too. Immediately after Hogan posted the photos of her with Diamante, words of support and congratulations began rolling in.

Keep being YOU. Love y’all two. — Tessa Blanchard (@Tess_Blanchard) July 21, 2019

Why can’t I like this more than once?!?!?! This makes my heart happy — Rocky Radley (@RockyRadley) July 21, 2019

I LOVE YALL — Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) July 20, 2019

GAWD y’all are always so adorable — Brb Hydn (@BarbiHayden) July 21, 2019

Hells to the yeah! Happiness to da max! — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) July 21, 2019

Professional wrestling is still a world with little visible LGBTQ representation. Uproxx pointed out that WWE, the biggest wrestling company, really only has one out wrestler, and that most LGBTQ wrestlers who are publicly out, or want to be, stay in the independent world. But the emergence of new smaller groups challenging WWE’s hold on the world of scripted wrestling may cause change, as companies like AEW already seem more willing to sign LGBTQ wrestlers.

And both Hogan and Diamante have signed on to participate in WOW Women of Wrestling. Will any of their storylines make use of their relationship? Guess we’ll find out next season!