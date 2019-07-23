These Professional Wrestlers are Dating and It's Cute AF

Two pro-wrestlers have just gone public about their relationship and it’s pretty freakin’ adorable.
Impact star Kiera Hogan took to social media on Saturday to share with the world that she has been dating Diamante, who also worked with Impact up until earlier this year.
“When I’m with you, I act different. In a good way,” Hogan wrote. “I smile more and I laugh more. I don’t have to pretend everything is ok when it’s really not.”
“With you I’m happy. What I have with you, I don’t want that with anyone else.”
— Kiera Hogan (@HoganKnowsBest3) July 20, 2019
Hogan came out publicly only a few weeks ago, sharing a heartfelt message about how much she had struggled to be accepted for who she is while growing up.
“I’ve always hidden parts of myself because I was scared of how it would be taken or if I would be ridiculed and shamed for it,” she wrote at the end of Pride month. “I finally found my voice and faced my fear to just be accepting of me.”
On this final day of Pride month, I first want to start by saying, look how far we’ve come. Growing up I was bullied and having my life threatened just for being me. I WAS scarred from it, still kind of am at 24 years old, but that’s how much it scarred me. This year alone, I’ve become so much stronger and more confident just by having Pride in who I am. Unapologetic. This year I vowed to myself that I was going to be unapologetically me. To be happy with who I am, to be accepting of who I am and being proud of who I am in every way. I’ve always hidden parts of myself because I was scared of how it would be taken or if I would be ridiculed and shamed for it. I finally found my voice and faced my fear to just be accepting of me. This season on @wowsuperheroes I go more depth about my life obstacles and how they never stoped me only added fuel to my fire to make me the passionate woman I am today. I could go on and on writing my feelings down but I do want to say thank you. To the people in my life that have inspired me. My baby cousin Daven (@shescreamdav ),just left for boot camp to join the Navy, I couldn’t be more proud, but she alone has been one of my biggest inspirations because she’s always been true to herself. In the end I just want to leave you with this, accept yourself for who you are, live life to the fullest, follow your dreams and reach for the stars just stay focused, be determined, stay passionate and mostly importantly be happy. @modernmyth @aliciathenaildoctor @rawhairdontcare #girlonfire #pridemonth #pride #lastdayofpridemonth #beyourself #findyourvoice
And her fellow wrestlers seem more than happy to accept her, too. Immediately after Hogan posted the photos of her with Diamante, words of support and congratulations began rolling in.
Keep being YOU. Love y’all two.
— Tessa Blanchard (@Tess_Blanchard) July 21, 2019
Why can’t I like this more than once?!?!?! This makes my heart happy
— Rocky Radley (@RockyRadley) July 21, 2019
I LOVE YALL
— Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) July 20, 2019
GAWD y’all are always so adorable
— Brb Hydn (@BarbiHayden) July 21, 2019
Hells to the yeah! Happiness to da max!
— Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) July 21, 2019
Professional wrestling is still a world with little visible LGBTQ representation. Uproxx pointed out that WWE, the biggest wrestling company, really only has one out wrestler, and that most LGBTQ wrestlers who are publicly out, or want to be, stay in the independent world. But the emergence of new smaller groups challenging WWE’s hold on the world of scripted wrestling may cause change, as companies like AEW already seem more willing to sign LGBTQ wrestlers.
And both Hogan and Diamante have signed on to participate in WOW Women of Wrestling. Will any of their storylines make use of their relationship? Guess we’ll find out next season!
