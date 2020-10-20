Tiger King's Carole Baskin Comes Out As Bisexual

The infamous Tiger King and Dancing with the Stars personality is publicly opening up about her bisexuality.

Hey all you cool cats and kittens, Carole Baskin is publicly opening up about her sexuality, revealing to the world that she is bisexual.

During a recent interview with PinkNews, the infamous Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness star and CEO of Big Cat Rescue talked openly and honestly about her place in the LGBTQ+ community.

"I have always considered myself to be bisexual, even though I’ve never had a wife. I could just as easily have a wife as a husband, as far as the way I feel about us," Baskin said. "I think we are all one, and we are all — I just don’t see us as being different genders or different colors or different anything.”

The Dancing with the Stars contestant also revealed that it was during her first marriage, when she was with a psychologist who worked closely with the LGBTQ+ community, that she started to realize her own sexuality and that she was attracted to both men and women.

"I was engaged to a psychologist, and that was his entire field, dealing with the LGBT+ community,” she said. "It was during the period when AIDS was just wreaking havoc around the world, and people were losing their loved ones, and so I became very close to people in that community then."

Baskin continued:

"But it was during the '80s that I discovered that through dealing with the LGBT+ community that I [realized] I had just as equal feelings for women as I did for men."

Baskin became a household name after appearing in Netflix's messy, wild, queer AF docu-series Tiger King, which premiered earlier this year. Filled with all sorts of twists and turns, the show follows Joe Exotic, a gay, eccentric independent zoo owner in Oklahoma who allows average Joes to take selfies with the hundreds of tigers, leopards, jaguars, and more big cats that he keeps. Baskin, a Floridian animal rights activist who believes he is endangering his big cats, has an ugly and long-running rivalry with Joe Exotic, and it's been her life mission to take down his business. Many people speculate that she may have killed her second husband Don Lewis for his insurance money after he mysteriously disappeared in 1997 and was later pronounced legally dead, but the jury's still out on that...

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is now streaming on Netflix.