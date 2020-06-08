YouTube & 'X Factor' Star Trevi Moran Comes Out As Trans

YouTube personality and former X Factor contestant Trevi Moran is publicly opening up about her gender identity.

"I’ve been trying to gather the thoughts for what to say for the past few months but there’s just too much to say," the 21-year-old content creator and singer captioned a selfie she posted to her Instagram account over the weekend. "I am so proud of the person I gave have become today. I am strong. My name is Trevi & I am a transgender woman. Happy Pride Month everyone."

She then took to her YouTube channel (Trevi has 1.4 million subscribers at the time of reporting) to talk more about her journey in an emotional video.

"I've dealt with this feeling my entire life, and I know that I'm a woman deep down," said Trevi, who People reports first came out as gay in 2015, and in 2017, started to question her gender identity. "It's just a feeling. You know."

She continued:

"I hit a rock in my journey in 2017 when I thought I wasn’t transgender because I thought that people were pushing me to be transgender. No, I just had a lot of demons back then. A lot of eating disorder stuff, self-confidence issues. It wasn’t the time for me to come out back then. But now I'm here, and I'm transgender."

Congrats on living your truth, Trevi!

Watch Trevi's coming out video below.