Paris Jackson Doesn't Want Anyone to Label Her Sexuality

"We're getting past the need for labels. It's beautiful."

Paris Jackson is opening up about her sexuality—and how she doesn't feel the need to label it.

"I don't feel like there is a label for my sexuality that fits," the 22-year-old model, singer, and star of Facebook Watch's reality docuseries Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn told People Magazine in a recent interview.

She continued:

"Labels in general, not just for sexuality but for everything, I think, are just ways for humans to make sense of the world, to be able to compartmentalize...We're getting past the need for labels. It's beautiful."

But this isn't the first time the daughter of late pop legend Michael Jackson has addressed her sexuality and how she feels modern label aren't for her.

"I wouldn't consider myself bisexual because I've dated more than just men and women," Paris said during a previously-aired episode of Unfiltered, People also notes. "It has nothing to do with what's in your pants. It has nothing to do with what your XY chromosome makeup is, it's literally just what are you like as a person."

And back in 2018, Paris also took to social media to clarify that although she doesn't like to specifically label herself as bisexual, she is proudly and openly part of the LGBTQ+ community and has been out since a very young age.

"I came out when I was 14," she wrote in an Instagram Story post, Good Morning America reports. "I’ve referred to the community as 'my fellow LGBTQ+' on stage before. I’ve talked about having a crush on girls when I was 8 in my Rolling Stone article. There are pictures of me kissing girls online. Why are people just now saying this is news?"

She also opened up about how her father Michael raised her in a very accepting and loving home before his untimely death back in 2009.

"I was 8 years old, in love with this female on the cover of a magazine," she recalled. "Instead of yelling at me, like most homophobic parents, he was making fun of me, like, 'Oh, you got yourself a girlfriend.'"

Congrats on continuing to live your truth, Paris!