How Captain Marvel Helped This WWE Star Come Out as Bisexual

WWE star Tegan Nox, who came out publically last July, sat down with Captain Marvel star Brie Larson and shared the power superheroes can have with LGBTQ+ folks.

WWE shared the moment on their YouTube channel in a video where the two badass women work out together. "The power of Captain Marvel certainly helped me come out to my fans as bisexual," Nox told Larson. "It kind of gave me that boost like it’s okay to do this."

In 2018, Nox tore her ACL and was in a "dark place" while recovering. She says the Captain Marvel film, and specifically Larson's character Carol Danvers, helped pull her out of it and come to terms with her identity.

"If it wasn’t for Captain Marvel or yourself – especially with all the work you do outside of Captain Marvel – there was no way I would have the power to come out to people with my sexual orientation and my mental health."

When Nox returned to the ring, she modified her outfit to resemble Captain Marvel's. She said that she herself now feels "like I’m that superhero" and went on to share some of her DMs. "The amount of young people that have come to me and messaged me on Instagram or Twitter, and it’s like, 'Hey, I want to do it, I want to come out to my family,' or, 'Hey, I suffer with this too, thank you so much.'"

"I’m like, 'God this is incredible.' It just lights this fire where I want to use my platform to do what you’ve done and help other people and fight for everyone else’s rights. If it wasn’t for you, they wouldn’t be able to message me."

Larson responded with gratitude and grace, saying being a part of the Marvel franchise as this character has "broken my heart open" and that seeing Nox's Captain Marvel-inspired outfit was "why I chose to do the movie."

"I wanted to work really hard to create a symbol that other people can take and wear and feel powerful in," she said. "It wasn’t about me. It was about her and that star and what it means, and it’s cool to see that actually be that."