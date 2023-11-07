Scroll To Top
5 Things We Saw In The Marvels Trailer That Had Us Freaking Out

5 Things We Saw In 'The Marvels' Trailer That Had Us Freaking Out

Brie Larson
Marvel

Carol Danvers is back, and she's not the only one!

rachelkiley

The final trailer for the latest entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is here—are we excited yet??

The Marvels is slated for release this Friday, November 10, and boasts a team-up between Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) as they investigate a wormhole linked to the Kree and, of course, have to find a way to save the whole universe.

The film is technically a sequel to Captain Marvel, which introduced the titular hero to the MCU as she first came back to earth in the 1990s. However, it picks up a couple years following the events of Avengers: Endgame, where Danvers helped the Avengers in their battle against Thanos.

Despite the The Marvels looking to have a disappointing opening weekend at the box office, there’s still plenty in the trailer for fans to get excited about. Let’s take a look!

1. The return of Monica Rambeau

Marvel

Parris took over as Rambeau during WandaVision, but the character was initially introduced as a child in Captain Marvel. Her mother, Maria, was Danvers’ close friend, and the three had a bond that’s clearly caused some emotional damage in to Rambeau in the years that the superhero has been gone.

2. A possible way into the MCU for the X-Men

Marvel

Everyone’s been dying to find out how the X-Men will finally make their way into the MCU. A previous trailer set fans off with the way the “X” in “What Comes Next” lingered on screen, and this latest look may provide an actual hint. Theories have been running rampant that “a different reality bleeding into” the world our heroes currently live in, as warned by Rambeau, might provide a perfect opportunity for the X-Men to come into play.

​3. Tessa freaking Thompson!

Marvel

The latest trailer confirms Thompson’s cameo in The Marvels as Valkyrie, and we couldn’t be happier about it. Valkyrie is beloved—period—but there’s also no small number of people who ship her with Danvers, and any glimmer of hope that they might interact on the big screen is worth getting excited about.

​4. The Avengers...?

Marvel

Honestly, reusing footage of various Avengers is a controversial move. It’s obvious Marvel is trying to capitalize on the love of characters from the early films to get people into the theater for The Marvels, and it’s a little cringe at best. But it does beg the question of whether it will have any bearing on what actually takes place in the movie, which some fans might find exciting.

​5. This mystery woman…

An obscured shot of Rambeau looking at somebody we mostly can’t see has some fans tossing out suggestions that it could be a version of her mother from a different Earth—something that could have a serious impact on both Rambeau and Danvers, not to mention serve as a tie-in to the X-Men.

Oh wait, does that mean we can start shipping Carol and Maria again? Bestill our Sapphic hearts. This is not a drill!

Latest Stories

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

