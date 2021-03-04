WWE Interviewer Kayla Braxton Comes Out As Bisexual

WWE's Friday Night SmackDown correspondent and interviewer Kayla Braxton is opening up about her sexuality!

In a heartfelt message posted to her now-deleted Twitter account, the 27-year-old media personality (who co-hosts the WWE's weekly social media talk show The Bump) proudly and publicly announced that she is bisexual.

"My whole life, I’ve had to choose. Are you black? Are you white? Which bubble do you fill in on the SATs? I always filled in "other" because nothing applied to me. Tonight, I choose to be over having to choose. Hello world. I’m Kayla. Oh. And yeah – I’m Bi," she wrote in the tweet that included a picture of the bisexual flag.

It's been a big past few months when it comes to LGBTQ+ representation in the pro wrestling world!

Just last month, retired WWE wrestler Gabbi Tuft came out as trans in a powerful Instagram post!

And last July, WWE star Tegan Nox came out as gay and introduced her girlfriend to the world after being inspired by Brie Larson's Captain Marvel character to live her truth!

We love that more and more people in the sports and entertainment world are courageously able to live honestly and authentically! Congrats again Kayla, and welcome to the fam!