8 of the nastiest back arches in pop culture history

Between men wrapped in nothing but a towel, bulges as far as the eye can see, and celebs sporting jock straps, we’re spoiled for eye candy.

But it’s hot famous men arching their backs that is currently fueling our imaginations.

You might not have been paying attention to celebrities getting into this particular sexy position until Hudson Williams went viral for his nasty back arch in Heated Rivalry, but now you’re probably curious about where you can see more.

Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered!

Hudson Williams Gay hockey romance Heated Rivalry has been a viral sensation, but nothing about the show has gotten as much attention as star Hudson Williams’ back arch in a sex scene on the show. In fact, a screenshot of Williams’ character Shane Hollander crawling naked across the bed to his rival Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie) got more than 24 million views in just a few days.

Thomas Dekker Thomas Dekker Micron Productions Actor and singer Thomas Dekker showed off his delicious back arch in a shower photo posted to Instagram. Looking at Dekker dripping wet and arching his back was enough to drive fans wild.

Colton Underwood Colton Underwood Footage still via Instagram @coltonunderwood In an Instagram Story back in 2023, out former football player and reality TV star Colton Underwood, went viral for introducing the world to his back arch while posing on a paddle board.

Lil Nas X Lil Nas X Footge still via YouTube Lil Nas X Lil Nas X made shockwaves and gained both negative and positive attention when he dropped his music video for “Montero,” and it included a scene of him giving Satan a lap dance. When Lil Nas X grinds on the devil he managed to show off his back arch and piss off conservative Christians in one fell swoop. We appreciate a man who can multitask!

Gus Kenworthy Gus Kenworthy FX While we’re used to seeing nasty back arches from men on their hands and knees, Olympic skier and actor Gus Kenworthy proves arching while lying on your back is just as sexy. Kenworthy made headlines when he starred in American Horror Story: 1984 and a shot of him doing aerobics showed off his ability to thrust his hips and arch his back.

Chris Hemsworth Chris Hemsworth has been caught in poses multiple times that show off his nasty back arch, but it was a video of him on his hands and knees getting up close and personal with an adorable quokka that went viral because of just how dramatic his back arch was. Loves animals and can arch to the heavens? Thor really is the whole package.

Dylan Efron See on Instagram While starring on the third season of The Traitors, Dylan Efron went viral, not for his skills on the show, but for an Instagram photo dump that included a sexy pic of him arching his back while half-submerged in the water. It’s really the back dimples that sealed the deal. Scroll through to the second photo — you can thank us later.