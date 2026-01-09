9 of the steamiest male celebrities in nothing but a towel in pop culture history

Listen, male celebrities are hot, and fans are constantly thirsting after them for completely understandable reasons. These famous men have face cards that never decline and usually have physiques that will make you sweat.

Which is why fans can’t get enough of these hunky celebs showing off their bulges or wearing nothing but a jockstrap, codpiece, or Speedo.

But if you really want to fuel your imagination, check out these celebrity men in nothing but a towel. With a towel slung low on their hips, held up by a wish and a prayer, it’s easy to dream of it dropping to the floor. From TV shows, movies, and ad campaigns, these male celebs have bodies that dreams are made of.

You can thank us later.

Connor Storrie in ‘Heated Rivalry’ Connor Storrie in ‘Heated Rivalry’ Crave This extremely popular gay hockey romance show starts off with a bang when rivals-to-lovers Ilya Rozanov and Shane Hollander share a very steamy shower scene together that ends with Ilya walking into the locker room and propositioning Shane while wearing a towel so low on his hips that no one could keep their eye off of his impressive V.

Glen Powell in ‘The Running Man’ Glen Powell in ‘The Running Man’ Paramount Pictures Glen Powell turned heads when he starred in The Running Man remake, where one scene in particular went viral. Eventually, Powell’s cake is on full display, but before that, audiences were treated to his sculpted chest and abs when he scaled a building wearing nothing but a towel. We’re sure there were also great action scenes in the movie, but who can remember?

Eric Dane in 'Grey's Anatomy' Eric Dane in 'Grey's Anatomy' ABC In Grey’s Anatomy, Eric Dane played the infamous character “McSteamy” aka Mark Sloane. Whether you were watching for his bromance with McDreamy, his emotional storylines, or the episode in season 3 when he got his moniker after exiting the bathroom in a shower of steam while barely clutching a towel around his hips.

Ben Stiller in ‘Your Friends & Neighbors’ Ben Stiller in ‘Your Friends & Neighbors’ Archive/Getty Images In 1998, Ben Stiller starred opposite Aaron Eckhart and Jason Patric in Your Friends & Neighbors, which is probably best remembered — and with good reason — for the scene where the three men share their best sexual experiences while sitting in a sauna and Patric delivers a disturbing monologue. The content may have been upsetting, but Stiller, in nothing but a towel, was anything but.

Isaiah Mustafa for Old Spice Isaiah Mustafa went viral back in 2010 when he starred in an Old Spice campaign that helped launch his acting career. As the star of the “The Man Your Man Could Smell Like” ad campaign, Mustafa often showed off his bod in just a towel before being transported to the back of a horse or onto a boat.

Dylan Efron for Sephora See on Instagram While Dylan Efron may have admitted to not showering very often, he had the gays thirsting in 2025 when he starred in a Sephora skin care ad that featured him showing off his defined abs while wearing only a towel as he sexily applied products to his face.

Aaron Pierre Mufasa star Aaron Pierre had the gays lusting in 2025 when he showed off his impressive physique in a post-shower selfie where he was still dripping with water and only had a towel covering what was going on below the waist.

Mark Harmon in ‘Saturday Night Live’ Way back in 1987, St. Elsewhere star Mark Harmon hosted Saturday Night Live and came out for his opening monologue in nothing but a towel, joking that he’s been sexualized since being named People’s Sexiest Man Alive.