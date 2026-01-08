Skip to content
Hudson Williams & Jimmy Fallon's nasty back arch on The Tonight Show goes viral

The internet is in shambles over the Heated Rivalry star's guest appearance.

Hudson Williams & Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

Todd Owyoung/NBC
Ricky Cornish
By Ricky CornishJanuary 08 2026 / 1:00 PM
Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Hudson Williams, never change!

The breakout star is having one of the best weeks of his life as Heated Rivalry continues to gain mainstream success since it dropped a few weeks ago.

Williams made his late night debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday night and his guest appearance featured everything fans could possibly want.

The actor chatted about intimacy garments, boy aquariums, and even showed Fallon how to create his popular back arch that had fans going wild last month. Naturally, the picture showing both Williams and Fallon on all fours quickly went viral, so check out the highlights below!

