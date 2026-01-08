Hudson Williams & Jimmy Fallon's nasty back arch on The Tonight Show goes viral

It all started when Tisdale, a mom of two young daughters, detailed her experience with a “toxic” friendship group of fellow moms in a candid personal essay for The Cut on January 1.

"When I became a mom, I craved connection almost as much as I craved sleep. So I did what a lot of us do. I joined a mom group," Tisdale wrote. "But here’s the thing nobody prepared me for: Mom groups can turn toxic. Not because the moms themselves are toxic people, but because the dynamic shifts into an ugly place with mean-girl behavior. I know this from personal experience."

The scathing critique didn’t name names, but people on the internet were quick to point out that it was likely the group of celebrity moms that Tisdale was frequently photographed with, which includes Meghan Trainor, Mandy Moore, and Hilary Duff. Some internet sleuths even noticed that Tisdale no longer follows Moore or Duff on Instagram.

Things just got messier from there. People on Reddit have reported that Duff’s estranged sister is rumored to have liked The Cut’s post about Tisdale’s article on Instagram, and now Duff’s husband has entered the fray, posting a snarky response to the drama.