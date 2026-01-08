Hudson Williams & Jimmy Fallon's nasty back arch on The Tonight Show goes viral

Hudson Williams, never change!
The breakout star is having one of the best weeks of his life as Heated Rivalry continues to gain mainstream success since it dropped a few weeks ago.
Williams made his late night debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday night and his guest appearance featured everything fans could possibly want.
The actor chatted about intimacy garments, boy aquariums, and even showed Fallon how to create his popular back arch that had fans going wild last month. Naturally, the picture showing both Williams and Fallon on all fours quickly went viral, so check out the highlights below!