Alien: Earth's xenomorph is actually a 6'2 hunk & Gay Twitter can't believe what's under that suit

If you're not already watching the sci-fi series, now is the time to start.

A xenomorph and Cameron Brown

Cameron Brown is the man inside the xenomorph suit.

FX; footagestill via Instagram @camcantfly
Ariel Messman-Rucker
By Ariel Messman-RuckerSeptember 25 2025 / 1:35 PM
Ariel Messman-Rucker
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
Move over Michael Myers, smoking hot xenomorphs are taking over spooky season!

The new Alien prequel series Alien: Earth has been making waves in the horror community, but now the gays are getting on board after seeing what the xenomorph actor looks like under his suit.

Cameron Brown is the creature performer inside the xenomorph suit in the first three episodes of Alien: Earth, and while he’s unrecognizable on the show, a photo of him with the alien head off has gone viral for showing just how hot he is.

Just look at the material...

The handsome actor is 6'2 — although on the show he stands at 7 feet tall with the addition of stilts — and his broad shoulders, small waist, and long arms don’t just make him perfect for performing as a xenomorph but are also the reason the gays are going feral for him.

So tune into Alien: Earth on Hulu and keep scrolling to see the thirsty reactions to seeing Brown for the first time.

aliencameron brownthirst trapviral photo

