10 cute and cozy queer date ideas for fall and the start of spooky season

Two gay men fall date ideas spooky season
Leopoldo/Shutterstock

Going out for a pumpkin spiced latte is great, but we can do better!

Going out to dinner or coffee is getting so BORING, but we can do way better! Fall is here, and so is spooky season, which means it’s time for cozy outings and Halloween-themed dates. With these 10 date ideas, you’ll have a fantastic time and get even closer to your one and only…or your one for right now. Either way, you won’t be wracking your brain for date ideas every Friday night.

1. Going to a pumpkin patch

Two women at a pumpkin patch

Orasiuk/Shutterstock

Perfect for a first date or if you’ve been together for years. Grab some apple cider or hot cocoa and your paramour, explore the pumpkin patch, and go for a hay ride. Get whimsical and have some fun together!

2. Getting lost together in a corn maze

Corn maze

Konoplytska/Shutterstock

A corn maze may sound cheesy, but getting lost in a twisty turny maze will be a blast and make you feel like a kid again. Plus, finding your way out is a great relationship-building activity.

3. Horror movies and chill

Two men watching a horror movie on the couch

Krakeninmages.com/Shutterstock

Like Netflix and chill, but scary! Curl up on the couch with your beau and put on a horror movie. You’ll have a blast, and the scares may have your date inching closer. And if you’re too busy doing…other things… to see the end of the movie, who cares?

4. Shopping for a couples costume

Two women in Halloween costumes

Demytro Zinkkevych/Shutterstock

If you’ve been dating for a while, shopping for a sexy or fun couples costume is a great date night activity. Go to a costume shop or Spirit Halloween and spend time together, coming up with ideas and looking at all of the spooky costumes out there.

5. Getting scared at a haunted house

Haunted House Halloween

Alexander Steamaze/Shutterstock

Whether it’s a haunted house in your neighborhood or a professional one, getting scared together is a fun way to spend date night. Haunted houses can range from fun and spooky to downright terrifying, so do your research first, but if your date ends up holding onto you for dear life because they’re afraid, it’ll give you an opportunity to hold them close and act as their protector!

6. Apple picking

Apple picking

Nasty Yosypenko Shkred/Shutterstock

This quintessential fall activity is perfect because it’ll give you quality time together out in nature, and then when you get home, you can bake an apple pie or apple fritters together.

7. Going on a ghost tour

Ghost tour

chrisdorney/Shutterstock

Most cities have ghost tours, so no matter where you live, you’ll probably be able to find one — although the older the city, the more ghost stories it’s likely to have. It’s a great opportunity for you and your date to explore your town in a new way and learn local history with a spooky twist!

8. A pub crawl to try all of the fall beer

Breweries across the country release new beers every fall, so spend date night doing a pub crawl to try all the new fall-themed beers in your city. Get a little tipsy together while you sample the warm and cozy ales and stouts.

9. Get spicy in a cemetery

Cemetery

Oscar Gonzales Fuentes/Shutterstock

Take your date and go explore an old cemetery together! They’re beautiful and full of rich history, plus if you go at night when no one else is around, not only are they extra spooky, but there won’t be anyone there to see you getting a little freaky. What? If it’s good enough for Frankenstein author Mary Shelley (who notoriously lost her virginity to Percy Shelley on top of her mother's grave), then it’s good enough for us!

10. Go to a Halloween-themed night at an amusement park

Halloween amusement park

Frantic00/Shutterstock

Most theme parks have Halloween-themed nights where the park is decked out in creepy decorations, and there are often horror movie characters wandering about and epic haunted houses. It’s a blast and a great way to spend a spooky night together!

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

