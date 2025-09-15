Yes, there is another smoking hot Schwarzenegger son who will have you drooling

Arnold Schwarzenegger already has two hot sons that you’re probably familiar with, but it turns out there is a third brother who is just as sexy, and we’re left wondering: why didn’t anyone tell us?!
Patrick Schwarzenegger captured everyone’s attention when he went shirtless and had a sinfully hot incest plot line on The White Lotus. Patrick's half-brother, Joseph Baena, has had fans drooling for years because of his love of showing off his muscles on social media.
Unlike his brothers, the youngest Schwarzenegger son, 27-year-old Christopher, usually stays out of the limelight, but he gave everyone an eyeful when he went shirtless on a recent family vacation.
His sister, Katherine Schwarzenegger, posted a series of photos on Instagram showing off a recent family boat trip on the lake, which included her husband, Chris Pratt, and sexy pics of Christopher.
In the carousel of images captioned "Lake days," Christopher is featured in little blue pin-stripped swim shorts, showing off a wide expanse of chest, a sexy tan, wind-swept wavy hair, and a mustache that will drive you wild.
Public outings may be rare for the more reserved Schwarzenegger son, but with a bod like that, we’re hoping he starts showing off to the public more!