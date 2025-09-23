Dylan Efron goes viral shaking his sexy hips in gray sweatpants & gays are rejoicing

The next episode of Dancing with the Stars can't come soon enough!
After kicking off the current season by basically twerking to the hit song "Milkshake" by Kelis during last week's premiere, Dylan Efron is now ready to show off his latest hip-shaking skills.
In a new shirtless video teasing his performance for One-Hit Wonders Night, the star is feeling the groove in a tight pair of gray sweatpants, so fans naturally went feral online.
Check out the highlights below and don't forget to catch new episodes of Dancing with the Stars Tuesday nights on ABC and Disney+.