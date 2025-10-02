Henry Cavill's sexy shirtless photos go viral & fans are breaking a sweat

Fans have waited years for her to follow through on the joke, and the prophecy has finally been fulfilled.

“I went to the fair 🎡⛓️💥 #Folsomstreetfair,” Angie wrote on Twitter, alongside a stagnant photo cropped next to a short video recapping her time.

To call the look a serve would be underselling it: red-and-black harness, matching choker, black jockstrap, cap, shades, and sneakers gave us equal parts leatherman fantasy and playful camp.

The clips show her out in the crowd, living her best Folsom life—dancing, twerking, tongue out, and fully leaning into the leather-kink playground that is the fair. It’s a far cry from her Season 14 gowns, but if anyone can switch from sequins to straps with grace, it’s Angie.

Fans immediately clocked the full-circle moment. “Your Season 14 wish came true!!” one person wrote, attaching a gif of Anna Faris and Regina Hall chest bumping in Scary Movie

.