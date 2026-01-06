Fans are feral for Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams as a vampire in new music video

After starring in countless intense gay sex scenes in Heated Rivalry, constantly being freakier than his fans, and starring in gay fairy erotica, you’d think there isn’t anything Hudson Williams could do to surprise fans, but you’d be wrong.
Williams’ latest exploit is starring in a music video that finds him dressed up as Nosferatu and stalking and sucking the blood from a beautiful young woman.
Williams, who portrays gay hockey star Shane Hollander in Heated Rivalry, is currently going viral on social media, not for another sexy shirtless photoshoot, but for starring in Love Lucille’s new music video for the song “Lights on On,” which was released on Monday.
Fans have been talking endlessly on social media about William’s co-star Connor Storrie needing to be in the next season of Interview with the Vampire because of his physical and spiritual resemblance to Lestat actor Sam Reid, but it turns out, Williams is the first Heated Rivalry star to become a bloodsucker on screen.
But far from taking the role seriously, the internet took one look at Williams as a Count Orlok-like vampire and dubbed him “Draculas gay cousin iarchmybacula” and “Yaaaaassferatu.”
Keep scrolling to see the internet’s funniest — and thirstiest — reactions to seeing Hudson Williams as a vampire!