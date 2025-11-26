Skip to content
Jonathan Bailey flexes his sexy muscles in viral clip & gays are drooling

The hunky actor is showing off his gym progress as the highest-grossing box office star of 2025.

Jonathan Bailey during the red carpet for the movie Wicked: For Good.

Ricky Cornish
November 26 2025
Jonathan Bailey's reign continues!

The handsome actor is hitting an all-time high in his career now officially been named the highest-grossing box office star of 2025, shortly after being named the Sexiest Man Alive by People.

As if Bailey couldn't go viral for anything else this year, the star is now getting a lot of attention online for a new clip of the star embracing Wicked costar Ariana Grande. Bailey's biceps are causing fans to melt all over social media, so check out the highlights below.

