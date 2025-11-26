Jonathan Bailey flexes his sexy muscles in viral clip & gays are drooling

"Now I’m a huge lesbian," Powter said. "Total lesbian, great love affairs, many girlfriends, big fun. Best fun ever!"

Powter married her first husband in 1982, with whom she had two sons in 1983 and 1984. The two divorced in 1988, and Powter married her husband a year later in 1989. They divorced in 1995, after which she adopted her third son, who was born in 1998. Powter came out around as a lesbian around the turn of the century, though she would later say she never made an effort to hide her sexual orientation.

Now, Powter says she has "no interest in ever getting married again," adding "I never want to live with anyone [again]"

“I’m a very isolated person. I’m a hermit," Powter continued. "I don’t date anymore, because that’s annoying as crap. ... I like very large groups. I don’t socialize, I don’t have friend groups, I don’t socialize with anyone. I see my children once in a while, they’re adult men."

Though she was once worth an estimated $300 million, Powter filed for bankruptcy in 1995 after accumulating extensive legal fees in a series of lawsuits between her and her former business partners from the Susan Powter Corporation, Gerald Frankel and his brother Richard Frankel. Powter now lives in an apartment in Las Vegas, and delivers for Uber Eats.

Though she has long been open about her sexuality, Powter was once hesitant to fully embrace the lesbian community. She told Curve magazine in 2004 that she didn't consider herself part of the scene because she wasn't political, saying that their fight for marriage equality was "absurd."