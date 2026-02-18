​Bisexual skier Breezy Johnson breaks silence on backlash to getting engaged at the Olympics

Bisexual alpine skier Breezy Johnson is responding to backlash from fans who thought her boyfriend stole her limelight when he got down on one knee at the Olympics.
A few days after Johnson won her first gold medal for Team USA at the women's downhill event on Feb. 8, her boyfriend, Connor Watkins, proposed to her at the finish line of the women's super-G on Thursday.
Most fans have been celebrating the huge life moment she shared with viewers, but others have accused Watkins of stealing Johnson’s thunder, claiming that his proposal pulled the spotlight when everyone should have been focused on her athletic milestone.
But Johnson disagrees and isn’t mincing words about it.
"I think there's a lot of armchair quarterbacks out there that were like, 'Oh my gosh, he's stealing her moment.' ... "Let's not yuck other people's yum," Johnson said in an interview with USA Today. "This is what I wanted. He wasn't stealing anything. That moment had happened days ago with the gold medal. For me, it was a really cool moment to bring the two loves of my life together and have that special moment."
She continued, "Just because it's not what you want ... Doesn't mean you have to make a comment about it.”
Despite the internet's misconceptions, gold medalist Breezy Johnson wanted to get engaged at the Olympics. "For me, it was a really cool moment to bring the two loves of my life together," she said.
Johnson reiterated this point in a post on Threads where she shut down criticism of Watkins.
“Guys! When your girlfriend asks to get engaged at the Olympics to combine the two loves of her life... listen,” she wrote. “Thanks for armchair qbing my moment but maybe do more research than reading one headline! Thanks!!!”
Johnson also told Today that she had always dreamed of “getting engaged at the Olympics,” but that the real thing was even better than she ever could have hoped for.
"I mean, that was my hope!" she said. "But it's definitely a lot more crazy with everything just happening all at once, and the reality of it is so different than the way you imagined, and so much better.”
Johnson isn’t the only queer Olympian to get engaged during the Milano Cortina Winter Games, Team USA women’s hockey captain Hilary Knight also proposed to longtime girlfriend, Olympic speed skater Brittany Bowe.