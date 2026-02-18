​Bisexual skier Breezy Johnson breaks silence on backlash to getting engaged at the Olympics

Bisexual alpine skier Breezy Johnson is responding to backlash from fans who thought her boyfriend stole her limelight when he got down on one knee at the Olympics.

A few days after Johnson won her first gold medal for Team USA at the women's downhill event on Feb. 8, her boyfriend, Connor Watkins, proposed to her at the finish line of the women's super-G on Thursday.

Most fans have been celebrating the huge life moment she shared with viewers, but others have accused Watkins of stealing Johnson’s thunder, claiming that his proposal pulled the spotlight when everyone should have been focused on her athletic milestone.

But Johnson disagrees and isn’t mincing words about it.

"I think there's a lot of armchair quarterbacks out there that were like, 'Oh my gosh, he's stealing her moment.' ... "Let's not yuck other people's yum," Johnson said in an interview with USA Today. "This is what I wanted. He wasn't stealing anything. That moment had happened days ago with the gold medal. For me, it was a really cool moment to bring the two loves of my life together and have that special moment." She continued, "Just because it's not what you want ... Doesn't mean you have to make a comment about it."