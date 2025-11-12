Ricky Martin teases more 'nudity' & 'kissing' in steamy new season of Palm Royale

Ricky Martin is the gift that keeps on giving.
The star has had quite the exciting year. Between his viral thirst traps to receiving the first ever VMA Latin Icon Award at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, 2025 is keeping Martin booked and blessed.
Now, the star is ready to show off his sexy physique and impressive acting chops as his closeted gay character, Robert, on the second season of the hit Apple TV series Palm Royale.
"There's a lot of kissing and a lot of nudity and a lot of good stuff! The love, the uncertainty, the fear that we would feel back in those days... that some of us still feel today. Hopefully people will identify and they will see themselves in Robert and find a way out straight deep into acceptance," Martin tells PRIDE.
Showing plenty of skin is nothing Martin is afraid of. The star has broken the internet many times for his candid steamy pics and he has no signs of slowing down in the near future.
"The lighting is the bathroom is so good! You gotta take advantage of it! There's good angles everywhere!"
Martin's Palm Royale costar Leslie Bibb even revealed that she also loves seeing his spicy photos pop up on her feed.
"I love it! I live for it. I want that lighting. You get that electrician and you back up those breakers. Let's make sure that lighting stays good baby," Bibb tells PRIDE.
The second season of Palm Royale is streaming now on Apple TV. To see the full interview with Ricky Martin and Leslie Bibb, check out the video at the top of the page.
