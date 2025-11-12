Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Ricky Martin teases more 'nudity' & 'kissing' in steamy new season of Palm Royale

Ricky Martin teases more 'nudity' & 'kissing' in steamy new season of Palm Royale

The sexy singer is showing more skin on the hit series.

Ricky Martin at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.play icon

Ricky Martin at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
Ricky Cornish
By Ricky CornishNovember 12 2025 / 9:00 AM
Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

See Full Bio

Ricky Martin is the gift that keeps on giving.

The star has had quite the exciting year. Between his viral thirst traps to receiving the first ever VMA Latin Icon Award at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, 2025 is keeping Martin booked and blessed.

Now, the star is ready to show off his sexy physique and impressive acting chops as his closeted gay character, Robert, on the second season of the hit Apple TV series Palm Royale.

"There's a lot of kissing and a lot of nudity and a lot of good stuff! The love, the uncertainty, the fear that we would feel back in those days... that some of us still feel today. Hopefully people will identify and they will see themselves in Robert and find a way out straight deep into acceptance," Martin tells PRIDE.

Showing plenty of skin is nothing Martin is afraid of. The star has broken the internet many times for his candid steamy pics and he has no signs of slowing down in the near future.

"The lighting is the bathroom is so good! You gotta take advantage of it! There's good angles everywhere!"

Martin's Palm Royale costar Leslie Bibb even revealed that she also loves seeing his spicy photos pop up on her feed.

"I love it! I live for it. I want that lighting. You get that electrician and you back up those breakers. Let's make sure that lighting stays good baby," Bibb tells PRIDE.

The second season of Palm Royale is streaming now on Apple TV. To see the full interview with Ricky Martin and Leslie Bibb, check out the video at the top of the page.

- YouTube youtu.be

ricky martincelebritiesentertainmentmentelevisionthirst trapinterviews

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Glen Powell attends Paramount's "The Running Man" New York Premiere.
Celebrities

Glen Powell shows his cake by dropping his towel in sexy new film

Nicki Minaj; Debra Messing; Sydney Sweeney
Celebrities

From Messing to Minaj: 11 divas who disappointed LGBTQ+ fans

Ricky Martin at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.
Interviews

Ricky Martin teases more 'nudity' & 'kissing' in steamy new season of Palm Royale

Miss Piggy
film

Kissy kissy! Miss Piggy is getting a movie—here's what we know and why it's long overdue

Heated Rivalry
TV

Sexy gay hockey series 'Heated Rivalry' drops this month — here's everything you need to know

© Equal Entertainment LLC