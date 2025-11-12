Ricky Martin teases more 'nudity' & 'kissing' in steamy new season of Palm Royale

Following the success of her debut album Louder, Please, Gray has now dropped the deluxe version appropriately titled A Little Louder, Please. The record features a bonus song, new collaborations, and remixes created for the club.

Since her humble beginnings, Gray has always shown love to the LGBTQ+ community and her passionate gay fans. In fact, the cover art for both of her Louder records showcase gay men making out behind her. Legendary behavior.

In a new interview with PRIDE, the singer is opening up on her new music, career trajectory, and why it's important for her to give back to the queer community. Check it out below!

Congratulations on A Little Louder, Please! What should fans expect on this new deluxe album?

Rose Gray: I set out with the intention of being selfish and reimagining the songs the way I want to. It's been a great experience for me! I've been making music for ten years. To be completely honest, the beginning of last year was very difficult for me. I wasn't doubting myself, but I was really doubting the industry. I didn't feel understood, so it's really great to see my stuff finally connecting. I wasn't going mad! It feels good that I'm getting my flowers.

One of the reasons you're having such a breakthrough year is because of the gays! They're living for your new music.

Yes! I grew up in a friendship group where I was the only one dating a straight man! The LGBTQ+ community is my world. My soul comes on in the club. Honestly, the gays and the girls are all that matter to me.

You clearly love the LGBTQ+ community so much that you've featured guys kissing on two album covers now. What's the story behind them?

For the deluxe version, I was jealous of them the whole shoot! They're actually lovers and they were having the best day. Even though we were in the snow, it was still hot! They were just sunbathing all day! For the first record on the beach, I wanted to see my gay best friend, Troy, snogging someone. There was someone in Barcelona he had a spark with, so we called him up! I love that I'm representing that and that my gorgeous friends get to shine as well. He's going to hate me for saying that!

Besides your new music, you recently collaborated with Kesha and Slayyyter on the summer banger "ATTENTION!" You even opened for Kesha and the Scissor Sisters on The Tits Out Tour. How much fun did you have on tour?

It was so inspiring! Kesha's music is chef's kiss. I actually watched the show basically every night. I think I watched it 16 times! Every show, I fell in love with a different song. I watched it so many times and I didn't get bored of it!

You're only gaining momentum in the industry. What are you manifesting for yourself next?

I'd love to put out my second album. Now that I have a fanbase, I'm ready to fly now! I really enjoy playing clubs, so it'll be an adjustment to bigger venues, but I want to go on a massive tour. I'm actually a bit jealous of everyone in the crowd! They're having such a great time. My music is traveling in the clubs! That's all I've wanted for years.

A Little Louder, Please is streaming now on all platforms.