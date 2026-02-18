21 sexy pics of hunky Olympian Taylor Lawrence that will make you sweat

Taylor Lawrence, we salute you!

This hunky bobsledder is representing Team Great Britain as the brakeman in both the two-man bobsleigh alongside pilot Brad Hall, and the four-man team event. But when he isn’t racing sleds, he is a Lance Corporal in the Royal Marines.

Lawrence got his start in bobsleigh in 2019 and shortly after joined the British national team, where he became one of Team GB’s four-man crew that finished sixth at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.

This time around, he has already competed in the two-man team event, where he and Hall were in eighth place after two heats. He was then substituted for Leon Greenwood for the third and fourth heats as a precautionary measure ahead of the team event. They ultimately finished ninth overall.

But this weekend, Lawrence is back in the sled for the four-man team event, which takes place on Saturday, February 21–22.