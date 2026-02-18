Skip to content
21 sexy pics of hunky Olympian Taylor Lawrence that will make you sweat

The Team GB bobsledder is so hot he’s a danger to ice!

Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images
Rachel Shatto
Rachel Shatto February 18 2026 / 9:00 AM
Taylor Lawrence, we salute you!

This hunky bobsledder is representing Team Great Britain as the brakeman in both the two-man bobsleigh alongside pilot Brad Hall, and the four-man team event. But when he isn’t racing sleds, he is a Lance Corporal in the Royal Marines.

Lawrence got his start in bobsleigh in 2019 and shortly after joined the British national team, where he became one of Team GB’s four-man crew that finished sixth at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.

This time around, he has already competed in the two-man team event, where he and Hall were in eighth place after two heats. He was then substituted for Leon Greenwood for the third and fourth heats as a precautionary measure ahead of the team event. They ultimately finished ninth overall.

But this weekend, Lawrence is back in the sled for the four-man team event, which takes place on Saturday, February 21–22.

If you need a reason to cheer for Lawrence, keep scrolling — because he’s a certified hunk. And be sure to follow him on Instagram at @taylor_lawrence1.

