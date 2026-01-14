The real reason Matt Damon and Ben Affleck didn't make baseball's version of Heated Rivalry

But she wasn’t the only one to bust down the library doors. Wanda Sykes also brought the heat, reading one smug comic in absentia and another directly to his face. It was… so satisfying, and you definitely don’t want to miss it.

If you haven’t had time to watch the full ceremony, no sweat—we’ve pulled together the best, most brutal, and deliciously nasty reads of the night.

Nikki Glaser reads the Justice Department Glaser kicked off the night by kicking things up in the most incredible—and darkest—way possible, calling out Hollywood, pedophiles, and the Department of Justice all in one brutal read. “There are so many A-listers here,” began Glaser, “and by A-listers I mean people who are on a list that has been heavily redacted. The Golden Globe for best editing goes to the Justice Department!” And she wasn’t done.

Nikki Glaser reads CBS News From there, Glaser turned to calling out CBS News, which has, under newly appointed Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss , taken a decisively right-wing—some would call propagandist—turn. “And the award for most editing goes to CBS News. Yes, America’s newest place to see B.S. news. We needed another!”

Nikki Glaser roasts Leonardo DiCaprio While many in Hollywood took some heat from Glaser during her opening monologue, the most brutal reads were reserved for Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn. “What a career Leonardo DiCaprio has had,” began Glaser. “Countless iconic performances, you've worked with every great director, you've won three Golden Globes and an Oscar, and the most impressive thing is you were able to accomplish all that before your girlfriend turned 30. I mean it's just insane.”

Nikki Glaser reads Sean Penn She then turned to One Battle After Another co-star Sean Penn, and what followed was savage. “You're such an original. Everyone in this town is obsessed with looking younger, meanwhile Sean Penn is like, 'What if I slowly morph into a sexy leather handbag?'” Penn took the joke in stride, reacting with a mixture of shock and laughter. “Sean I love you,” continued Glaser. “ Not only such an amazing actor but you're such a devoted humanitarian. I feel like a lot of actors talk the talk but Sean Penn will actually go to the places in the world that need help the most and he will do cocaine there. And I feel like we dont celebrate that enough. “ “And Sean, I did get permission to tell that joke from your two best friends Charlie Sheen and El Chapo. They said ‘hi.’ Blame it on them.”

Wanda shades Bill Maher to his smug face Out and proud queer comic Wanda Sykes had the honor of presenting the award for stand-up comedy on television, and no surprise, she took the opportunity to turn it into a mini roast, saving her harshest reads for two of the nominees. “I’m presenting the award for standup comedy on television, but first i want to give them some love,” began Sykes. First up, she turned her cutting wit to Bill Maher while the camera cut to him just in time to catch his face visibly fall in anticipation of what was to follow. “Bill Maher, you give us so much, but I would love a little less. Just try less.” “Bill Maher, you give us so much, but I would love a little less. Just try less.”

Wanda Sykes thanks the trans community on Ricky Gervais’ behalf But her best read was a two-partner reserved for Ricky Gervais. “Ricky Gervais, I love you — for not being here,” Sykes said. “No, I love you, Ricky, because if you win, I get to accept the award on your behalf—and you’re going to thank God, and the trans community . Ooh Ricky!” The joke drew laughter and applause from the audience, which only grew louder when Gervais did indeed receive the award and it was Sykes who accepted it on his behalf. “He would like to thank God and the trans community," joked Sykes.