Here's a First Look at Matt Damon's Queer-Inclusive Drama Stillwater

Screen legend Matt Damon is back on the scene in his first pandemic-era film — Focus Features' latest, queer-inclusive crime drama Stillwater.

Written and directed by Oscar-winning Spotlight creator Tom McCarthy, the film stars Damon as blue-collar Oklahoma oil worker Bill Baker, a man who is bent on proving the innocence of his lesbian daughter Allison (played by Oscar-nominated actress and Scream Queens star Abigail Breslin) after she is accused of murdering her roommate and girlfriend Lina while studying abroad in Marseille, France.

And PRIDE has an exclusive clip from the highly-anticipated drama!

Watch PRIDE's clip from Stillwater in the video above, and catch the film when it premieres in theaters on July 30!