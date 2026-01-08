Matt Rogers admits he flirts with boss Andy Cohen and addresses sex rumors

Matt Rogers is debunking the rumor that he and Andy Cohen have slept together.

After his flirty relationship with Cohen sparked rumors that they’ve hooked up in the past, Rogers opened up about their relationship on the newest episode of his Las Culturistas podcast, which he hosts with Bowen Yang.

“By the way, just to make this explicitly clear. I have never had sex with Andy Cohen. I will never have sex with Andy Cohen,” he said.

Rumors about the possibility that Rogers and the Bravo host slept together stemmed from his last appearance on Watch What Happens Live last month, where fans clocked the flirty nature of their relationship.

Rogers, who is currently dating Below Deck’s Fraser Olender, said that if he and Cohen were going to have sex, that ship would have already sailed.