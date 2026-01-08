Skip to content
Matt Rogers admits he flirts with boss Andy Cohen and addresses sex rumors

Matt Rogers said he wanted to hook up with Andy Cohen "in the very beginning."

Andy Cohen and Matt Rogers​

Andy Cohen and Matt Rogers

lev radin/Shutterstock; Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Ariel Messman-Rucker
By Ariel Messman-RuckerJanuary 08 2026 / 2:00 PM
Ariel Messman-Rucker
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
Matt Rogers is debunking the rumor that he and Andy Cohen have slept together.

After his flirty relationship with Cohen sparked rumors that they’ve hooked up in the past, Rogers opened up about their relationship on the newest episode of his Las Culturistas podcast, which he hosts with Bowen Yang.

“By the way, just to make this explicitly clear. I have never had sex with Andy Cohen. I will never have sex with Andy Cohen,” he said.

Rumors about the possibility that Rogers and the Bravo host slept together stemmed from his last appearance on Watch What Happens Live last month, where fans clocked the flirty nature of their relationship.

Rogers, who is currently dating Below Deck’s Fraser Olender, said that if he and Cohen were going to have sex, that ship would have already sailed.

“At one point, I kind of wanted to in the very, very, very beginning,” he admitted. “But if we were going to have f–ked, it would have happened by now, probably many times. If you ever see me talking to Andy in a way that would suggest we’ve had sex, it’s because we are flirting, because it’s funny.”

Rogers went on to say that as an executive producer at Bravo, Cohen is now his boss — the Las Culturista Culture Awards are broadcast by Bravo — so that’s where their relationship begins and ends.

“He is a friend. He is now our boss. That’s the extent of it,” he said.

Rogers also pointed out that the straight women watching Bravo need to mind their business when it comes to the relationships gay men have with each other.

“And if you’re going to make f*king content about this, like get this person’s f–king name right,” he continued. “Yeah, that one girl called me Matt Fraser, which obviously I didn’t think it was a mistake. But I sometimes think that straight women just need to stop and remember they are straight women before they talk about the way that gay guys are being. Sure.”

