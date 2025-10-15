Skip to content
Niecy Nash-Betts praises Kim Kardashian on her work ethic: 'I could take a page out of her book'

The women are teaming up in the upcoming Ryan Murphy series All's Fair.

Niecy Nash-Betts & Kim Kardashian.

Niecy Nash-Betts & Kim Kardashian.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images / Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SKIMS
October 15 2025
When it comes to her costar Kim Kardashian, OUT's cover star Niecy Nash-Bett says she can really do it all!

Nash-Betts was recently named the Out100 Icon of the Year and opened up on working with Kardashian on the set of the highly anticipated new series All's Fair

"I have seen her on the computer running her business, you know what I mean. All the while she got a baby on FaceTime, she’s got a law book right here on the left. She got something else she’s working on, a script on the right. She is the definition of multitasking. So I feel I could take a page out of her book when it comes to that," Nash-Betts told OUT.

She's not wrong. Kardashian took her 15 minutes of fame and really made a name for herself as an entrepreneur, mother, actress, lawyer, and reality TV personality.

Now, Nash-Betts and Kardashian are taking center stage in the upcoming Ryan Murphy show All's Fair as she leads an all-star cast that includes Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, and Teyana Taylor.


The talented actress also got candid on her incredible marriage to her wife Jessica Betts, being a queer Black woman in Hollywood, and working with Murphy for the fourth time.

"I love being Black. I love being a woman. And now I’m a Black queer woman in a relationship with another Black queer woman, and it matters. Stepping on somebody’s ability to love whoever they want to love is wild. It’s wild behavior. And so let me tell you, I would definitely be on the front lines [to fight for marriage equality]."

This cover story is part of Out's Nov/Dec 2025 'Out100' issue, which hits newsstands October 28. Support queer media and subscribe — or download the issue through Apple News, Zinio, Nook, or PressReader starting October 16.

