Orville Peck teases his Street Fighter look in a shirtless selfie & gays are obsessed

Once again, Orville Peck delivers!
The handsome country singer has never been afraid to show off his sexy body online, but his upcoming role in the live-action film adaptation of Street Fighter is giving fans everything they want.
Peck is set to take on the villainous role of Vega in the popular video game adaptation. For those unfamiliar with the character, he is a masked (perfect for Peck) Spanish fighter whose fighting style combines Japanese ninjutsu and Spanish bullfighting, and he wields a metal claw. He's depicted as a shirtless, tattooed, and a muscular matador (again, perfect for Peck).
The country crooner's training for the role is helping him build quite a bit of muscle, and the star showed off his latest progress in a steamy new Instagram post. Naturally, fans went wild in the comments, so check out the highlights below.