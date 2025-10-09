Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Orville Peck teases his Street Fighter look in a shirtless selfie & gays are obsessed

Orville Peck teases his Street Fighter look in a shirtless selfie & gays are obsessed

The handsome singer shows off his look as Vega — and his gym progress — on the set of his new film.

Orville Peck performs onstage at Stern Grove in San Francisco, California.

Orville Peck performs onstage at Stern Grove in San Francisco, California.

Dana Jacobs/Getty Images
Ricky Cornish
By Ricky CornishOctober 09 2025 / 12:07 PM
Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

See Full Bio

Once again, Orville Peck delivers!

The handsome country singer has never been afraid to show off his sexy body online, but his upcoming role in the live-action film adaptation of Street Fighter is giving fans everything they want.

Peck is set to take on the villainous role of Vega in the popular video game adaptation. For those unfamiliar with the character, he is a masked (perfect for Peck) Spanish fighter whose fighting style combines Japanese ninjutsu and Spanish bullfighting, and he wields a metal claw. He's depicted as a shirtless, tattooed, and a muscular matador (again, perfect for Peck).

The country crooner's training for the role is helping him build quite a bit of muscle, and the star showed off his latest progress in a steamy new Instagram post. Naturally, fans went wild in the comments, so check out the highlights below.

orville peckcountry musicmenmusicphotospicsthirst trapcelebrities

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Aubrey Plaza White Lotus HBO red carpet Joy Behar on The View ABC show
Celebrities

Aubrey Plaza claims she was the ghost Joy Behar had sex with

US Secretary of Defense War Pete Hegseth at Marine Corps Base Quantico
News

Pete Hegseth mandates that all military service members watch his fratty Virginia speech to generals

Miles Heizer on Boots
TV

Miles Heizer didn’t have male friends until filming Netflix’s ‘Boots’

Lukas Gage world premiere of The White Lotus Season 3 2025 Los Angeles California
Celebrities

Lukas Gage reveals how a shirtless scene cost him 'Mad Men' job

Watch Now: Pride Today
© Equal Entertainment LLC