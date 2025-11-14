Skip to content
Orville Peck is embracing his sexiness & confidence in his best era yet

The handsome singer is loving the skin he's in.

Orville Peck

Orville Peck

Gordon Nicholas
Ricky Cornish
By Ricky CornishNovember 14 2025 / 7:00 AM
It's the year of Orville Peck!

The talented musician is keeping his fans fed in every way as he continues to slay every corner of the entertainment industry. After a show-stopping performance in Cabaret on Broadway, Peck scored the dream role of Vega in the upcoming film adaptation of Street Fighter.

Despite his major projects on the stage and screen, the singer found time to record a brand new EP titled Appaloosa that takes fans back to his origins as an artist.

"Fans are getting a miraculous seven songs that I was able to achieve in that schedule! It's way more than I thought I was going to do, so I'm really proud to have new music out. This EP is a return to my creative roots. It's so wonderful that people are excited and invested," Peck tells PRIDE.

Although Peck is thrilled to release authentic new music, fans everywhere are trying to contain their excitement for his feature film debut in Street Fighter next October.

"It was incredible! I got to play a character from a video game that I grew up playing as a little kid. I got to learn martial arts for six months. It was one of the best experiences of my life!"

The star has posted plenty of steamy photos and training videos online that have garnered a strong reaction from supporters around the world. Not only is Street Fighter an action-packed film, but Peck can deeply relate to his character, Vega, in many ways.

"The character famously wears a mask as well. He is a very flamboyant and extra person. All of his fighting is flamenco, so I get to lean on my theatricality and dancing background. I got to explore a lot of other parts of myself that I trained for many years!"

It's safe to say that Peck is thriving in all aspects of his personal and professional life. As an out and proud gay entertainer, the multi-hyphenate is soaking up every moment achieving his dreams.

"What I have truly learned in my life as a person and as an artist is that the more I lean into my authentic self, the more I lean into not apologizing for who I am, the more I truly value myself... the better my life becomes both career-wise and relationship-wise. Everything in my life seems to improve the more I invest in myself and believe in myself."

Appaloosa is available now on all platforms.

orville peckcelebritiesentertainmentmenmoviesmusicinterviews

