Young Sheldon star Raegan Revord comes out as nonbinary

The actor had already been using they/them across social media.

Raegan Revord

Raegan Revord attends the Los Angeles Special Preview Screening of "Monster Summer" at Directors Guild Of America on September 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
Rachel Kiley
By Rachel KileySeptember 04 2025 / 11:52 AM
Young Sheldon star Raegan Revord has officially come out as non-binary!

The actor confirmed what some fans have known for awhile now during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"It's so cool because, growing up, whenever I would see a celebrity or whoever come out as nonbinary or queer or anything, I was like, 'Oh my God, this is so cool, I see myself in you," they said. "And now it's so crazy to have that experience where I'm now that person and there might be a kid somewhere who's like, 'Oh my God, I see myself in you.'"

"That's such an insane thing 'cause I was in that kid's shoes at some point in my life," Revord added.

Although the 17-year-old is just now confirming all of this to a publication, it's hardly news to anyone following them on social media.

Revord switched their pronouns to "they/them" on their official socials some time ago, but that isn't the whole story. Earlier this year, they revealed themselves to be popular Twitch streamer SettingSunset_.

Under that alias, they had been speaking openly about their struggles getting people to use the correct pronouns and identifying as a lesbian as early as 2023.

Revord has recently been doing promotion for a sapphic fake dating young adult novel they wrote called Rules for Fake Girlfriends, which is available for purchase as of this week.

nonbinaryraegan revordrules for fake girlfriends

