Young Sheldon star Raegan Revord comes out as nonbinary

Young Sheldon star Raegan Revord has officially come out as non-binary!

The actor confirmed what some fans have known for awhile now during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"It's so cool because, growing up, whenever I would see a celebrity or whoever come out as nonbinary or queer or anything, I was like, 'Oh my God, this is so cool, I see myself in you," they said. "And now it's so crazy to have that experience where I'm now that person and there might be a kid somewhere who's like, 'Oh my God, I see myself in you.'"

"That's such an insane thing 'cause I was in that kid's shoes at some point in my life," Revord added.

Although the 17-year-old is just now confirming all of this to a publication, it's hardly news to anyone following them on social media.

Revord switched their pronouns to "they/them" on their official socials some time ago, but that isn't the whole story. Earlier this year, they revealed themselves to be popular Twitch streamer SettingSunset_ .

Under that alias, they had been speaking openly about their struggles getting people to use the correct pronouns and identifying as a lesbian as early as 2023.