10 of the sexiest music videos that gagged everyone in 2025

2025 was a roller coaster of a year, especially for the entertainment industry at large. Thankfully, music got everyone through all of the highs, lows, and even spicier times of the year.
Out and loud queer artists like Frankie Grande, Khalid, Jim Verraros, G Flip, and more brought the sex appeal with intense choreography in their steamy music videos.
Plus, breakout sensations like KATSEYE, Tate McRae, and Benson Boone went viral for showing plenty of skin online, so it's safe to say that there was a ton sexy content this year. Check out ten of the hottest music videos that came out in 2025 below!
Frankie Grande - Boys
Frankie Grande hits the steam room and strips down in his sexy single "Boys," which also features cameos and mesmerizing choreography from the handsome MISTR men.
Khalid - out of body
After coming out in 2024, Khalid is now proudly embracing his sexuality in his steamiest music video yet with "out of body."
Jim Verraros - Good Boy
Jim Verraros made his music comeback in 2025 and came out swinging! The star depicts sexual chemistry between co-workers in the thrilling video for "Good Boy."
Chris Housman - Hidin' Something
Chris Housman showed more skin than ever before in the scandalous music video for his song "Hidin' Something."
G Flip - Big Ol' Hammer
G Flip's sexy music video for their new song "Big Ol' Hammer" made lesbians sweat everywhere as the hot music video features a lot of making out and erotic choreography.
Benson Boone - Mr Electric Blue
Benson Boone went viral many times this year for flexing his sexy physique online, but his music video for "Mr Electric Blue" features the star washing a car shirtless that left the internet in shambles.
Tate McRae - Just Keep Watching
Tate McRae solidified her spot in the music industry with a slew of hit songs and viral music videos at the top of the year. Her single "Just Keep Watching" made quite a splash as it even secured a nomination for Best Dance Pop Recording at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards.
Jessie Murph - 1965 (Official Video)
Jessie Murph shocked audiences everywhere with her erotic music video for "1965," which showcases a couple having sex.
Riley Green - Worst Way
Riley Green made strides for country music sex-positivity in the music video for his spicy single "Worst Way." The vid portrays Green and his love interest getting very intimate on a couple of occasions, even in public.
KATSEYE - Gabriela
KATSEYE broke into the industry this year and provided plenty of sex appeal in the performance video for their hit song "Gabriela."