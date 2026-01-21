Reno Gold reflects on his iconic career as a gay adult entertainer

Reno Gold is entering his best era yet.

The popular entertainer has created an empire since his debut over a decade ago as a stripper and go-go dancer. Fast forward to today, Gold has gone viral many times for all of his streamy adult videos.

Recently, the star celebrated his 30th birthday in Rio de Janeiro alongside other notable adult performers as he gears up for a new chapter in his career.

"I'm really excited to enter my 30s and have some peace. With that peace, it's given me room to create and grow my brand. In my 20s, I was creating to make it and survive and build something for myself. Now, it's more about expressing myself," Gold tells PRIDE.

As one of the first models to join OnlyFans, Gold is carving his own unique lane in the adult entertainment industry and encouraging other creators to do the same.

"What I want to do moving forward is to inspire people. There is no roof to your success and what you can do in media just because you started in porn. I hope to spread that message moving forward."

Although Gold has done very well for himself professionally and financially, the star is reminding aspiring adult entertainers to consider joining the industry if they're truly passionate about the work.

"Are you passionate from this or do you just want money? If you just want money, it doesn't matter how hard you work. You're going to get burnt out and I've seen it really affect people. You have to make sure this is something you want to do and it's something you can handle."

To see the full interview, check out the video at the top of the page.