Adult stars Paul Codi & Travis Connor spill on their sexy new film based on Heated Rivalry

A sexier version of Heated Rivalry is finally here.

The viral queer series reached mainstream success in a matter of days after it was released last November. The show follows two hockey rivals as they fall in love and partake in some of the steamiest gay sex scenes ever seen on TV.

Now, popular adult performers Paul Codi and Travis Connor are starring in their own erotic movie inspired by the hit program, titled Winner Takes All. Based in Canada, the real-life couple personally connected and related to the storylines depicted on Heated Rivalry.

In fact, Codi was a professional hockey player and even had the opportunity to become an NHL referee before switching to adult entertainment. The model decided to leave the world of athletics due to toxic masculinity, homophobia, and malicious politics.

After walking away from hockey and coming out to his family, Codi joined OnlyFans and began dating Connor, who also had a following on Chaturbate. The duo eventually tied the knot last year and now produce adult content as a couple, known as The CC Boys, and as individual creators.

"He was a hockey player for so long. I think it was liberating for him to marry those words together, let that shell and armor go that was his hockey life, and fuse that with his adult stuff. This has been a really powerful scene for us to do together," Connor tells PRIDE.

Codi came out of the closet when he was 28 years old after putting the hockey stick down for the final time. Raised in the Catholic church, the star felt a lot of shame about his sexuality due to pressure from his religion and athletic career.

His latest steamy scene, based on Heated Rivalry, is deeply symbolic. The model was thrilled to tap into his former self as a closeted hockey player while embracing his new reality as a famous gay adult entertainer.

"It's been an emotional scene for me. It's really one of the most real scenes we've done so far. Hockey's a very masculine sport. Not many guys are comfortable with their sexuality. I wanted to pursue my true authentic self in a way that I could never have done as a professional athlete. I felt like I came out on my own terms," Codi says.

Connor also has a fascinating story leading up to his debut in adult entertainment. The handsome hunk worked as a professional drag queen and comedian for 15 years before switching to erotic content during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Similar to Codi, Connor is proud to drop a persona and focus on content that makes him feel truly liberated.

"We are the real Heated Rivalry! We are the real thing. We're living it! We want people to be aware of that. We are comfortable enough with our sexualities, so we want to show that. I was using drag to cover up my insecurities about my body. Now, to be fully vulnerable taking all those layers off lets you see yourself in a new light," Connor concludes.

Winner Takes All is streaming now on all of Paul Codi and Travis Connor's adult platforms.