15 scorching hot pics of hunky Olympian Lucas Pinheiro Braathen

Want proof that sometimes God gives with both hands? Look no further than Brazilian Olympian Lucas Pinheiro Braathen.

On one hand, he’s an incredible athlete, widely regarded as one of the top contenders in his alpine skiing events: men’s slalom and giant slalom.

On the other hand, he’s a total smokeshow—whose gorgeous, golden-boy looks have seen him walk runways at J Lindeberg’s Copenhagen Fashion Week show and serve as a brand ambassador for luxury brands including Moncler Grenoble, Octo Skincare, and BMW.

Braathen began his skiing career at age 18, competing for Norway, where he quickly became one of the top skiers in his discipline. However, he began competing for Brazil in 2024 after a dispute with the Norwegian Ski Federation, which led him to briefly retire.

He went on to become the first Brazilian skier to win an Alpine Skiing World Cup race, and now he’s going for gold at the Milan-Cortina Games.

Men’s Giant Slalom kicks off on February 14, followed by Men’s Slalom on the 16th. Be sure to tune in and cheer for him—and, if you’re thirsty, follow him on Instagram at @pinheiiiroo.