Border Patrol boss embarrassingly kicked out of a Las Vegas bar to protect patrons

Border Patrol really isn’t welcome anywhere!
U.S. Border Patrol may be all about kicking people out of the country, but Commander Gregory Bovino just got the same treatment at a bar in Las Vegas.
Just days after President Donald Trump pulled Bovino out of Minnesota when he started facing backlash for overseeing the administration’s aggressive mass deportation agenda that led to the fatal shooting of Americans Renee Good and Alex Pretti at the hands of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Bovino found out there was another place he wasn’t welcome: a Sin City bar.
Bovino was spotted drinking wine at a sports bar on the Las Vegas Strip Bottled Blonde, but he was quickly removed out of concern for the safety of the other bar patrons.
“Upon becoming aware of the individual’s presence, the patron was asked to leave the premises and was escorted out by staff in accordance with venue policy to maintain a safe and orderly environment for all patrons,” the venue told the Daily Beast.
Bottled Blonde didn’t elaborate except to explain that, as a private business that “does not engage in political activity or affiliations,” they reserve “the right to refuse service to any patron at its discretion.”
It’s unclear why Bovino was seen in the Las Vegas bar three days after he was removed from his role as Border Patrol “commander at large” and transferred back to his old position in California, but he was caught on video and in still photos drinking with a group of younger men.
After being kicked out of Bottled Blonde he was seen walking down the Strip with those same men. The photos and videos triggered a backlash online, where people were angry that he was enjoying a night out after leading the violent immigration sweep that caused the extrajudicial shooting of two American citizens.