12 thick and juicy hockey butts that are making gays melt

These players are cheeked up, and we’re cheering!

Mikko Rantanen, Luke Kunin, Nico Hischier

Hockey butts that drive us nuts: Mikko Rantanen, Luke Kunin, Nico Hischier

@butts_of_hockey/X
By Pride StaffFebruary 03 2026 / 12:56 PM
If, like us, you’re suddenly very interested in all things pro hockey—we don’t blame you. Yes, that one show (you know the one) has us all thirsting for the boys in the boy aquarium.

While there are currently zero publicly out players in the league—and the NHL has, um, some problems on that front—it also boasts one of our new and very favorite things:

A sea of caked-up and stacked hockey butts.

And one account on X, @butts_of_hockey, is doing the Lord’s work, tracking down the best, boldest, roundest, and juiciest booties for us to appreciate. Keep scrolling to see some of their finest curation.

Thomas Harley (Dallas Stars)

Mikko Rantanen (Dallas Stars)

Bobby Brink (Philadelphia Flyers)

William Eklund (San Jose Sharks)

Kris Letang (Pittsburgh Penguins)

Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Luke Kunin (Florida Panthers)

Nico Hischier (New Jersey Devils)

Nico Hischier (New Jersey Devils)

@butts_of_hockey

Tom Wilson (Washington Capitals)

Brad Marchand (Florida Panthers)

Trevor Zegras (Philadelphia Flyers)

Erik Haula (Nashville Predators)

