12 thick and juicy hockey butts that are making gays melt

If, like us, you’re suddenly very interested in all things pro hockey—we don’t blame you. Yes, that one show (you know the one) has us all thirsting for the boys in the boy aquarium.
While there are currently zero publicly out players in the league—and the NHL has, um, some problems on that front—it also boasts one of our new and very favorite things:
A sea of caked-up and stacked hockey butts.And one account on X, @butts_of_hockey, is doing the Lord’s work, tracking down the best, boldest, roundest, and juiciest booties for us to appreciate. Keep scrolling to see some of their finest curation.