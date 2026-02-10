Who is a top and who is a bottom? These Olympians' answers will crack you up

Some sports are just inherently more homoerotic than others (Have you ever seen a wrestling match?), and a new TikTok video from the German Olympic men's doubles luge team shows that the athletes know exactly what you’re thinking about when you watch them compete.
Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt are two-time Olympic gold medal winners in doubles luge — a sport where one man lies on top of the other in a very confined space — who took to TikTok to show that they are in on the joke about their own sport.
Affectionately known as “The Two Tobis,” Wendl and Arlt produced a tongue-in-cheek video showing which of them is the top and which is the bottom in their relationship.
“We’re showing you what the top man and the bottom man do,” Wendle said, before Arlt explained that doubles luge is “the shortest space on earth where two people — man or two women — are competing” in the “tightest place.”
This TikTok could medal in double entendres!
In doubles luge, two men (or two women) lie down, one on top of the other, in what looks like a very intimate position on a luge before sailing downhill at lightning speed. Technically, there is a seat that the person in the top position is sitting on so that they’re not actually lying directly on the bottom’s crotch, but there still seems to be a lot of physical contact. Just saying!
The Two Tobis, who have competed together for 25 years, showed off the positions they hold during competition while smiling ear to ear.
When asked if he “likes to be on top,” Wendl answered, “Yes, of course, that’s why I do it,” before the video cuts to a clip of Ice Cube and Christ Tucker in Friday saying, “Daaaaaaamn.”
“But when I was a child, I was a bottom man too,” he continued.
The person behind the camera then turns to Arlt and asks, “Do you like to be on top or on bottom?”
“On the sled, I’m on the bottom,” he answered while cracking a huge smile.