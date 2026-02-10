Who is a top and who is a bottom? These Olympians' answers will crack you up

Some sports are just inherently more homoerotic than others (Have you ever seen a wrestling match?), and a new TikTok video from the German Olympic men's doubles luge team shows that the athletes know exactly what you’re thinking about when you watch them compete.

Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt are two-time Olympic gold medal winners in doubles luge — a sport where one man lies on top of the other in a very confined space — who took to TikTok to show that they are in on the joke about their own sport.

Affectionately known as “The Two Tobis,” Wendl and Arlt produced a tongue-in-cheek video showing which of them is the top and which is the bottom in their relationship.

“We’re showing you what the top man and the bottom man do,” Wendle said, before Arlt explained that doubles luge is “the shortest space on earth where two people — man or two women — are competing” in the “tightest place.”

This TikTok could medal in double entendres!