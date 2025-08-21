Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

10 lesbian moments from the Hedda trailer that left us gasping for more

10 lesbian moments from the Hedda trailer that left us gasping for more

Tessa Thompson, lesbian longing, stolen sapphic kisses, and REVENGE — say less!

Hedda trailer stills

11 most lesbian moments in the 'Hedda' trailer

Prime Video
Rachel Shatto
By Rachel ShattoAugust 21 2025 / 12:39 PM
Rachel Shatto

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Dread Central, Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq. She's a GALECA member and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

See Full Bio

Hedda trailer stills11 most lesbian moments in the 'Hedda' trailerPrime Video

A new lesbian period drama is on the way, which is always exciting news — but this one looks like it’s going to be utterly unmissable. For one thing, it stars out actress Tessa Thompson.

Hedda reimagines Henrik Ibsen’s famed 1891 play Hedda Gabler, with writer and director Nia DaCosta (Candyman, Little Woods) putting a sapphic spin on the classic. Recently married, Hedda finds her carefully constructed life upended when a former lover — now reimagined as Eileen Lovborg (played by Nina Hoss) — resurfaces at a party she is hosting.

Their reunion rekindles feelings of both longing and resentment, while also exposing Hedda’s deep dissatisfaction with her marriage. Visually, the film looks breathtaking, with 1950s Dior-inspired costuming and a lush country estate setting.

As if that weren’t enough to fill us with anticipation, the trailer dropped today — and it’s positively dripping with lesbian longing, chaos, and revenge.

Hedda will premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival, followed by a theatrical release on Wednesday, October 22, before streaming on Prime Video starting Wednesday, October 29.

We will be seated when it does — but in the meantime, here are the 11 most lesbian moments from the trailer that already have us waiting with bated breath.

1. Hedda makes flirty eyes at a lady guest

Tessa Thompson in 'Hedda'

Tessa Thompson in 'Hedda'

Prime Video

Even before the action kicks off, we’re already seeing hints of Hedda’s sapphic sexuality as she gets flirty and eye-bangs a guest.

2. All the women are dancing... with each other

Women dance in 'Hedda'

Women dance in 'Hedda'

Prime Video

While women dancing together isn’t automatically gay (unfortunately), same-sex pairings cutting a rug repeat throughout the trailer. Cumulatively, it imbues the film with even more sapphic energy.

3. The face she makes when she first spots her former lover, Eileen

Tessa Thompson in 'Hedda'

Tessa Thompson in 'Hedda'

Prime Video

You can almost hear this photo: the intake of breath, the pounding of her heart, the blood rushing in her ears. Be still, our lesbian hearts.

4. Everything about Eileen’s lewk... everything

Nina Hoss in 'Hedda'

Nina Hoss in 'Hedda'

Prime Video

This vest-like number is giving “period piece top chic.” Perfect for making your ex swoon—and our bosoms heave.

5. The lesbian longing in this frame alone could fill a novel

Nina Hoss and Tessa Thompson in 'Hedda'

Nina Hoss and Tessa Thompson in 'Hedda'

Prime Video

Everything about the body language here is crackling with nervous, sapphic energy. The eyes, the touching of the locket—this is what we came for, folks.

6. Stolen kiss in the garden?

Tessa Thompson and Nina Hoss in 'Hedda'

Prime Video

This reunion seems to culminate with a stolen moment in the garden. That, um, does not go well—and kicks off what follows. And on that note...

7. Oh boy, there’s no fury like a sapphic scorned

Tessa Thompson in 'Hedda'

Tessa Thompson in 'Hedda'

Prime Video

This is not going to end well.

8. Cue the lesbian ex drama

Nina Hoss and Imogen Poots in 'Hedda'

Nina Hoss and Imogen Poots in 'Hedda'

Prime Video

We don’t know the dynamic here, but we can guess...

9. “Best to resist temptation.”

\u200bTessa Thompson and Nina Hoss in 'Hedda'

Tessa Thompson and Nina Hoss in 'Hedda'

Prime Video

So... this escalated quickly.

10. Behold... Tessa Thompson in lingerie

\u200bTessa Thompson in 'Hedda'

Tessa Thompson in 'Hedda'

Prime Video

Nothing says iconoclast like stripping down to your lace merry widow for a midnight dip with friends. Not that we’re complaining.

11. Tessa Thompson simply... exists

Tessa Thompson in 'Hedda'

Tessa Thompson in 'Hedda'

Prime Video

I mean, just look at her. LOOK. AT. HER.

heddalesbian moviestessa thompson

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Rebecca More hosting Slag Wars.
Interviews

Adult star Rebecca More says she's 'sexed out' following two decades of studio work

JD Vance
Culture

Watching JD Vance get called a 'couch-f*cker' by hecklers will have you smiling ear to ear

The lab coat just got queer

The lab coat just got queer

Australian firefighters Austin Butler and
Celebrities

19 deliciously hot celebrity boys who are single-handedly getting us through the week

Watch Now: Pride Today
© Equal Entertainment LLC