A new lesbian period drama is on the way, which is always exciting news — but this one looks like it’s going to be utterly unmissable. For one thing, it stars out actress Tessa Thompson.
Hedda reimagines Henrik Ibsen’s famed 1891 play Hedda Gabler, with writer and director Nia DaCosta (Candyman, Little Woods) putting a sapphic spin on the classic. Recently married, Hedda finds her carefully constructed life upended when a former lover — now reimagined as Eileen Lovborg (played by Nina Hoss) — resurfaces at a party she is hosting.
Their reunion rekindles feelings of both longing and resentment, while also exposing Hedda’s deep dissatisfaction with her marriage. Visually, the film looks breathtaking, with 1950s Dior-inspired costuming and a lush country estate setting.
As if that weren’t enough to fill us with anticipation, the trailer dropped today — and it’s positively dripping with lesbian longing, chaos, and revenge.
Hedda will premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival, followed by a theatrical release on Wednesday, October 22, before streaming on Prime Video starting Wednesday, October 29.
We will be seated when it does — but in the meantime, here are the 11 most lesbian moments from the trailer that already have us waiting with bated breath.
1. Hedda makes flirty eyes at a lady guest
Tessa Thompson in 'Hedda'
Even before the action kicks off, we’re already seeing hints of Hedda’s sapphic sexuality as she gets flirty and eye-bangs a guest.
2. All the women are dancing... with each other
Women dance in 'Hedda'
While women dancing together isn’t automatically gay (unfortunately), same-sex pairings cutting a rug repeat throughout the trailer. Cumulatively, it imbues the film with even more sapphic energy.
3. The face she makes when she first spots her former lover, Eileen
Tessa Thompson in 'Hedda'
You can almost hear this photo: the intake of breath, the pounding of her heart, the blood rushing in her ears. Be still, our lesbian hearts.
4. Everything about Eileen’s lewk... everything
Nina Hoss in 'Hedda'
This vest-like number is giving “period piece top chic.” Perfect for making your ex swoon—and our bosoms heave.
5. The lesbian longing in this frame alone could fill a novel
Nina Hoss and Tessa Thompson in 'Hedda'
Everything about the body language here is crackling with nervous, sapphic energy. The eyes, the touching of the locket—this is what we came for, folks.
6. Stolen kiss in the garden?
Prime Video
This reunion seems to culminate with a stolen moment in the garden. That, um, does not go well—and kicks off what follows. And on that note...
7. Oh boy, there’s no fury like a sapphic scorned
Tessa Thompson in 'Hedda'
This is not going to end well.
8. Cue the lesbian ex drama
Nina Hoss and Imogen Poots in 'Hedda'
We don’t know the dynamic here, but we can guess...
9. “Best to resist temptation.”
Tessa Thompson and Nina Hoss in 'Hedda'
So... this escalated quickly.
10. Behold... Tessa Thompson in lingerie
Tessa Thompson in 'Hedda'
Nothing says iconoclast like stripping down to your lace merry widow for a midnight dip with friends. Not that we’re complaining.
11. Tessa Thompson simply... exists
Tessa Thompson in 'Hedda'
I mean, just look at her. LOOK. AT. HER.