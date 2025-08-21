11 most lesbian moments in the 'Hedda' trailer

Prime Video

A new lesbian period drama is on the way, which is always exciting news — but this one looks like it’s going to be utterly unmissable. For one thing, it stars out actress Tessa Thompson .

Hedda reimagines Henrik Ibsen’s famed 1891 play Hedda Gabler, with writer and director Nia DaCosta (Candyman, Little Woods) putting a sapphic spin on the classic. Recently married, Hedda finds her carefully constructed life upended when a former lover — now reimagined as Eileen Lovborg (played by Nina Hoss) — resurfaces at a party she is hosting.

Their reunion rekindles feelings of both longing and resentment, while also exposing Hedda’s deep dissatisfaction with her marriage. Visually, the film looks breathtaking, with 1950s Dior-inspired costuming and a lush country estate setting.

As if that weren’t enough to fill us with anticipation, the trailer dropped today — and it’s positively dripping with lesbian longing, chaos, and revenge.

Hedda will premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival, followed by a theatrical release on Wednesday, October 22, before streaming on Prime Video starting Wednesday, October 29.

We will be seated when it does — but in the meantime, here are the 11 most lesbian moments from the trailer that already have us waiting with bated breath.